Grace Rock, a recent Omaha Central High School graduate, plays trombone with other musicians during a contemporary music jam session at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy (NOMA) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Two Omaha-area superintendents received raises and contract extensions during school board meetings on Monday.
Mike Lucas, superintendent of the Westside Community Schools, will receive a 1.6% raise in base pay, from $249,621 to $253,635 for the 2023-24 school year. His total compensation package will be $348,897.
He's also eligible for a $10,000 bonus in December 2024 if the school board approves it based on his performance, plus a $10,000 retention stipend if Lucas continues his employment through June 30, 2024.
Lucas has been Westside’s superintendent since July 2019. He was previously the superintendent of the York Public Schools.
Bary Habrock, superintendent of the Elkhorn Public Schools, received a 3.6% raise in base pay, from $254,047 to $263,294 for the 2023-24 school year. His new contract outlines a total compensation package of $357,041, which also includes $8,557 in stipends.
Habrock has been superintendent since July 2017. Before becoming superintendent, he was an assistant superintendent and a high school principal in the district.