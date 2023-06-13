Two Omaha-area superintendents received raises and contract extensions during school board meetings on Monday.

Mike Lucas, superintendent of the Westside Community Schools, will receive a 1.6% raise in base pay, from $249,621 to $253,635 for the 2023-24 school year. His total compensation package will be $348,897.

He's also eligible for a $10,000 bonus in December 2024 if the school board approves it based on his performance, plus a $10,000 retention stipend if Lucas continues his employment through June 30, 2024.

The Westside school board hiked Lucas' bonus amounts in December 2022 from $5,000 each.

Lucas has been Westside’s superintendent since July 2019. He was previously the superintendent of the York Public Schools.

Bary Habrock, superintendent of the Elkhorn Public Schools, received a 3.6% raise in base pay, from $254,047 to $263,294 for the 2023-24 school year. His new contract outlines a total compensation package of $357,041, which also includes $8,557 in stipends.

Habrock has been superintendent since July 2017. Before becoming superintendent, he was an assistant superintendent and a high school principal in the district.

Both Habrock and Lucas received 3% raises last year. Following Monday's school board approvals, their contracts will go through June 30, 2026.

