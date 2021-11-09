 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn elementary school closes second classroom because of COVID, requires masks at school
0 comments

Elkhorn elementary school closes second classroom because of COVID, requires masks at school

Nebraska had the nation's fifth-highest percentage increase in COVID cases last week, part of a surge of infections occurring in the upper Great Plains.

Elkhorn Public Schools has closed a second classroom and instituted a mask requirement for all students at an elementary school due to cases of COVID-19.

A second third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School, at 400 S. 210th St., was closed on Tuesday due to three positive cases of COVID-19 within seven days. On Monday the district closed a different third-grade classroom due to cases of COVID-19.

Kara Perchal, a spokeswoman for Elkhorn Public Schools, said an email was sent to all Skyline families informing them that the school will require all students and staff to wear a mask through Dec. 3.

The note said students and staff are expected to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. 

The incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of four to five days from exposure to the onset of symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The district is requiring face masks for two incubation periods. The letter to families said the decision was made in collaboration with the Douglas County Health Department. 

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, Skyline has 11 active cases of COVID-19.

Masks have been optional at Elkhorn schools since the school year started in August.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert