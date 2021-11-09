Elkhorn elementary school closes second classroom because of COVID, requires masks at school

Elkhorn Public Schools has closed a second classroom and instituted a mask requirement for all students at an elementary school due to cases of COVID-19.

A second third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School, at 400 S. 210th St., was closed on Tuesday due to three positive cases of COVID-19 within seven days. On Monday the district closed a different third-grade classroom due to cases of COVID-19.

Kara Perchal, a spokeswoman for Elkhorn Public Schools, said an email was sent to all Skyline families informing them that the school will require all students and staff to wear a mask through Dec. 3.

The note said students and staff are expected to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of four to five days from exposure to the onset of symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The district is requiring face masks for two incubation periods. The letter to families said the decision was made in collaboration with the Douglas County Health Department.