Elkhorn Public Schools could have two new elementary schools and several upgrades at other buildings if voters approve a $122.9 million bond issue later this year.

The district will be hosting a special mail-in election on the bond issue, with ballots being mailed on Oct. 23. Ballots would need to be returned by 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 to be counted.

Booming enrollment is causing the need for more schools and larger buildings, said Bary Habrock, Elkhorn’s superintendent. The district has increased its student population for the past decade, with 200 students to more than 650 students added each year.

“When you think about the corridor of growth in our school district, that is north of Maple Street and south of Ida Street — that really is the fastest growing corridor in the history of our school district,” Habrock said.

Habrock pointed to Woodbrook Elementary School, located south of 186th and Ida Streets, which has an enrollment of 592 students this year. The building’s capacity is 540 students. The district had to move in a portable classroom and transfer a section of students to West Dodge Station Elementary School because of lack of space.

“I think that creates the urgency for this bond issue, given just the the amount of construction of homes that brings students to that corridor,” Habrock said.

Other buildings that are nearing capacity are Blue Sage Elementary, Elkhorn Valley View Middle School and Elkhorn North High School, according to school board documents.

Habrock said the bond issue will help alleviate these problems by adding two new elementary schools, one at 196th Street, between Fort and Ida Streets, and the other at 204th and I Streets.

If approved, the district would then have 14 elementary schools. Construction on the new buildings would begin March 2024 with an estimated completion date of August 2025. The total cost would be roughly $57.5 million.

The bond issue would also bring some much needed space to other Elkhorn schools. Elkhorn Valley View would receive a $13.5 million addition to create space for an additional 200 students by August 2025.

Elkhorn North would receive a $22 million addition to create space for an additional 500 to 600 students by August 2026.

Other renovations would include a $2.5 million upgrade to the auditorium at Elkhorn High School; turfed infields for all high school baseball, softball and auxiliary fields; and updates to roofing, technology, lighting, flooring, furniture, HVAC systems and parking lots at various schools.

Habrock said another important facet of the bond issue will be $2 million in safety upgrades throughout the district. This will include construction of classroom doors in all of Elkhorn’s elementary schools. The buildings currently have a partial open concept layout that creates safety risks.

“A review of school shootings across the nation informs the importance of being able to get staff and students behind locked doors,” Habrock said. “We think that is just really, really important.”

Elkhorn’s last bond issue was approved in 2018 with 65% of voters in favor. It funded its third high school, a middle school and an elementary school.

While the 2018 bond issue slightly raised the district’s tax levy, Habrock said the current proposal is not expected to require a levy increase.

