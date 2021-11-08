Elkhorn school board OKs buying land for a possible new elementary school

The Elkhorn Public Schools board has approved an agreement for the district to buy land for more than $900,000 for a possible future elementary school.

With the board's OK Monday night, Superintendent Bary Habrock has the authority to move forward with closing the sale and finalizing the purchase.

The land is west of Nebraska Highway 31 between Fort and Ida Streets, according to Kara Perchal, a district spokeswoman. The agreement approved by the board is for 13.9 acres at a cost of $65,000 per acre.

Perchal said the money to build the elementary school on the land would be part of a bond issue that will happen in 2022.

In the 2020-2021 school year, Elkhorn Public Schools had 10,642 students, according to information from the Nebraska Department of Education. The district already has 12 elementary schools.

