 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn students will do distance learning following holidays to avoid COVID-19 spikes
0 comments

Elkhorn students will do distance learning following holidays to avoid COVID-19 spikes

{{featured_button_text}}
School_mug113

Elkhorn Public Schools students will do distance learning the week after holidays and breaks for the rest of this school year.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Elkhorn Public Schools students will do distance learning the week after holidays and breaks for the rest of this school year.

The school board approved the changes to the 2020-2021 school calendar on Monday night. Superintendent Bary Habrock sent a letter home to families explaining the reasoning behind the decision. 

Habrock said trends for 2020 have shown spikes in COVID-19 cases following holidays and times when people gather and travel. In an attempt to mitigate spikes in cases for students and staff, the district will do distance learning for one week following Thanksgiving break, winter break and spring break. 

The distance learning weeks will now be Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Jan. 4-8 and March 22-26. During those weeks high school extracurricular activities will continue with added screening protocols. 

"We hope this proactive approach improves our ability to avoid long-term closures and allows students/staff to monitor their health for symptoms when the virus is sure to be active," Habrock wrote.

The district also gave teachers five additional work days including Election Day on Nov. 3, Nov. 25, Dec. 21-22, Feb. 1 and April 30. The letter said teachers "desperately need this time" due to the significantly increased workload caused by the pandemic. 

Since the school year began, Habrock said there have been 22 positive student cases at the high school level, seven middle school cases and 11 elementary cases.

Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert