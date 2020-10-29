Enrollment in Nebraska public schools drops for first time in 20 years; private schools down, too

Enrollment at Nebraska public and private schools dipped this year as the pandemic caused many families to home-school children or redshirt their young ones instead of enrolling them in preschool and kindergarten.
Some parents, facing financial instability after a job loss, found it challenging to pay tuition at Catholic schools.
Enrollment numbers revealed this week by the Nebraska Department of Education show 5,231 fewer students enrolled in Nebraska public schools this school year than last year.
It’s the first time in 20 years that Nebraska’s public school enrollment declined.
Enrollment in Catholic schools statewide dropped by 1,400 students, said Jeremy Ekeler, associate director for education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference.
“That’s like losing a high school,” Ekeler told a legislative panel this week.
The greatest losses for Catholic schools came in higher-poverty, higher-diversity schools, despite schools awarding significantly more financial aid, he said.
Overall, private schools who submitted enrollment numbers to the state are down by 1,747 students, according to preliminary state data.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt presented the enrollment numbers to the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee on Tuesday.
Blomstedt said the data still needs to be updated and double-checked, but he suspects the declines in enrollment will correlate with the number of students opting to do home schooling this year.
The number of Nebraska children being home-schooled was 13,974 in the latest count, up 56.7% over this same time last year.
Over the past three years, the number of Nebraska kids being home-schooled has averaged just under 8,400.
Parents chose home schooling for various reasons. Some have said they were worried about COVID-19, the quality of education their students would receive or the reopening plan their school adopted. Others disagreed with mask mandates implemented at schools.
The commissioner said Nebraska does not have thousands of “missing” students or students no one has heard from since March as other states have reported.
In Nebraska, students have to be accounted for in either a public, private or exempt school, which means the state has a pretty good grasp of where students are, Blomstedt said.
“I’m not saying there’s not a student that might disappear out of the state,” he said. “We see that sometimes.”
The enrollment dip, which mirror’s a national trend, was felt in metro Omaha. Enrollment information provided by Omaha Public Schools shows the district is down 1,395 students from Oct 1, 2019, to Oct. 1, 2020. The biggest loss is at the elementary level, where the district is down 1,050 students.
Millard Public Schools is down 218 students from last year. Papillion La Vista Community Schools enrollment is down 245 students to 11,573.
Spokeswoman Annette Eyman said that, in a normal year, Papillion La Vista’s enrollment would have increased by about 100 students.
Prekindergarten enrollment in Papillion La Vista is down by 49 students, and kindergarten by 55.
In OPS, prekindergarten enrollment is down about 10%, while elementary enrollment is down 4.3%, according to the district.
Rural districts were hit, too, said Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association.
Ninety-six rural districts surveyed by the association, with a combined enrollment of 36,757, reported a dip of about 1.14%.
Rural districts reported that about 88% of anticipated new pre-kindergartners actually began the school year, and almost 96% of anticipated kindergartners, he said.
The two main reasons parents gave for holding them back were uncertainty about how education would be delivered and disagreement over mask protocols, he said.
Catherine Harrington and her husband, Alex, decided to hold their son, Henry, out of kindergarten in Millard Public Schools this year.
Although Henry was on the younger side, turning 5 in late April, he was more than ready academically to start school, his mother said.
But as the first day approached, and uncertainty swirled over how schools would deal with COVID-19 , Henry’s parents chose to wait.
Catherine said she wasn’t so concerned about Henry catching the disease.
It was more about ensuring he had a great — and normal — school experience for his kindergarten year, she said. She said she was fortunate her financial situation allowed her to stay home with him.
“When we made the choice, we weren’t even sure if the kids were going to be in the classroom,” she said.
He’s back at his old preschool for now, and happy, she said.
The Catholic school losses have put a strain on financial resources, officials said.
The Archdiocese of Omaha has two groups of schools serving highly diverse, high-poverty parts of the city: the Consortium and CUES schools.
The Consortium schools, serving southeast Omaha, are Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Bernadette, Sts. Peter and Paul, St. Thomas More and the Dual Language Academy. The CUES schools, serving northeast Omaha, are Sacred Heart, All Saints and Holy Name.
Ekeler said that while the Archdiocese of Omaha overall lost 5%, these schools have lost 14%.
Spanish-speaking students seem to be hardest hit, with losses of up to 18%, he said.
In the Lincoln Diocese, schools lost 5%, but Blessed Sacrament, which is 51% minority with six nationalities represented, lost a fifth of its student population, he said.
In North Platte, St. Patrick Catholic schools enrolled 309 students this year, down 16 students, he said. That may not seem like a lot, but those students are vital for the school, Ekeler said.
“But most troubling, a fifth of their kindergarteners did not show up this year,” he said.
Ekeler said Catholic organizations awarded more scholarship money to families in need.
The Archdiocese of Omaha has given out $2.3 million in scholarships, 15% above the 21-year average, he said.
In the Lincoln Diocese, financial support was at $2 million, up from $1.2 million last year, he said.
Those levels are not sustainable, he said.
In addition, Catholic schools have lost opportunities for fundraising because of COVID-19, he said.
Meg Brudney, head of school at Duchesne Academy in Omaha, said her school awarded more financial aid this year as parents found themselves financially strained.
“We’ve given out about $40,000 in additional financial aid to support families that lost a job,” she said.
The school received generous donations through the Omaha Gives campaign that enabled that extra support, she said.
Duchesne started the year with 340 students, up from 337 last year.
“We did lose two students to go to schools that were five days a week,” she said. Duchesne was still in a hybrid mode at the time, with students split into two groups attending alternate days. “One went to a public school, and the other went to another Archdiocesan school.”
The school gained a student for a non-COVID-19 reason, “and we’re also talking to a family now that wants to transfer in, so I think pretty soon I think we’re going to be right back up to 340,” she said.
In 2016, the school was at 317, she said.
“We’ve seen a steady increase. We feel very fortunate.”
Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha, said she was relieved the loss for Archdiocese schools wasn’t bigger.
“Honestly, my worry was that it would be worse than that,” she said. “And I’m hopeful that when the pandemic is over, and families become a little bit more financially stable, that they will return to us.”
The enrollment loss for Archdiocesan schools was greater in the metro Omaha area than in rural areas, she said.
The Archdiocese covers 23 counties.
Metro-Omaha Catholic elementary schools lost 8% and high schools, 6%, she said.
Rural elementary schools saw a 3% loss, while rural high schools 2%.
Enrollment stands now at 18,549 students in the Archdiocese.
Kauffold attributes the enrollment loss to three primary factors.
“There are some families who have financial insecurity and were not sure that they could continue paying tuition,” she said.
Others didn’t want to pay tuition if the schools were going to teach remotely, she said. Those people figured they might as well send their kids to the public schools, which appeared likely to go remote, too, she said.
“Some felt that they had the means to provide home schooling for their kids,” she said.
At some Catholic schools, principals provided the home-schooling families with academic materials their schools are using so the children will be able to seamlessly re-enroll in the future, she said.
National media reports suggest enrollments are down at school districts across the country.
Earlier this month, Lincoln Public Schools officials reported a decrease in student enrollment for the first time in 21 years. The district had 735 less students than the previous school year for an enrollment of 41,562 students.
The district said in a press release the decline in enrollment because of the pandemic was expected.
“With so many unknowns, we understand families’ decisions to hold their kindergarten students one more year, and for some families making the difficult decision to home-school their child,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction. “We anticipate that next year’s kindergarten class will be larger than normal, and we will gain home-school students back once families feel comfortable with community conditions.”
The Legacy School, an independent private school in Omaha, had a 35% increase in elementary enrollment this school year.
Buffy Baca, a co-founder of the school, said an increase that large is not normal for the school. She said it was largely driven by families leaving larger school districts that may not have been going to school in-person five days a week.
The promise of small class sizes prevented the school from adding more students, Baca said. There is now a waiting list to get into the school.
Baca said she was bracing for students to leave the school once the larger public schools fully reopened, but that didn’t happen. It can be a big leap for parents to go from not paying for school to picking up the tab for private school, but Baca said parents who made that decision have told her they are happy with the decision.
