Enrollment in Nebraska public schools drops for first time in 20 years; private schools down, too

“There are some families who have financial insecurity and were not sure that they could continue paying tuition,” she said.

Others didn’t want to pay tuition if the schools were going to teach remotely, she said. Those people figured they might as well send their kids to the public schools, which appeared likely to go remote, too, she said.

“Some felt that they had the means to provide home schooling for their kids,” she said.

At some Catholic schools, principals provided the home-schooling families with academic materials their schools are using so the children will be able to seamlessly re-enroll in the future, she said.

National media reports suggest enrollments are down at school districts across the country.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Public Schools officials reported a decrease in student enrollment for the first time in 21 years. The district had 735 less students than the previous school year for an enrollment of 41,562 students.

The district said in a press release the decline in enrollment because of the pandemic was expected.