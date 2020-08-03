Even the instruments are masked; marching bands change their tune to cope with COVID-19

Uttering these words is heresy for a Bellevue West High School band director.
“We’ve decided to get away from the competition side,” said Marques Eckhoff, West co-director.
What a minute. Did he really say that?
The band that’s hauled away more gold from the Nebraska state band contest than anyone else?
The band that competes shoulder to shoulder with the best in the country at national competitions?
“Sacrilegious, I know,” he said.
Eckhoff and other Nebraska band directors have been forced to change their approach as they come to grips with a fall season upended by COVID-19.
National, state and local band competitions have been canceled. But musicians and color guard teams from many schools have already reported for summer camps to learn marching fundamentals — while wearing masks, lathering on hand sanitizer and social distancing.
Happy to be back with classmates, students are trying to make the most of a less-than-ideal situation — all the while hoping they won’t lose even this modified season should the schools shut down again.
The bands at Bellevue West and East are taking different approaches to fall.
Bellevue West plans to produce four different shows, one for each of the school’s home football games. That’s a big change from their usual approach of working an entire season to perfect a single, elaborate show designed to score points in competitions.
The shows will be more audience-friendly, featuring pop tunes and drill that students can learn more quickly, Eckhoff said. Drill is the choreography of where and when the band members march.
“There’s been a few years where we’ll do a show, and it’s like, this will probably score well, but it’s probably not really exciting for people to watch,” he said. “This is completely the opposite of that.”
Bellevue East High School is taking a different tack. The students will be designing their own shows, everything from props and uniforms to drawing up the drill.
Bellevue East Director of Bands Charles Wright said he hopes kids will come away with a deeper understanding of what’s involved.
“Everything that we do to produce a show normally, they’re going to go through that process to see what it all entails,” he said.
As band season approached, directors already wondered how they would bus their bands to competitions while maintaining social distancing.
Bellevue East, for instance, normally takes six buses, and social distancing would have doubled the number, Wright said. Sending the two Bellevue bands might have required 30 or 40 buses, he said. Chartering buses to more distant competitions would have been expensive, he said.
The tipping point came on July 21, when a major national contest sponsor, Music for All, canceled its Bands of America championships.
The next day, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association canceled its annual fall marching band contest and five other in-state contests it sanctions.
Because East hosted one of the canceled competitions, Wright got a text message that NSBA had pulled the plug. He broke the news to band members, and “they took it hard,” he said.
“The majority knew it was coming, but it was still hard. It was hard for the kids. It was hard for the staff. It was hard for me to tell the kids. That’s one of the harder things I’ve had to do.”
Jesse Kinnaman, an East freshman alto sax player, said the news was disappointing, but he likes the new plan.
“I always wondered what’s going on when you’re planning all these shows. Now I get to experience that.”
Social distancing and wearing a mask while rehearsing definitely takes some getting used to, he said.
“I just think learning it now might be better for later on when school starts,” he said.
East senior Hannah McArthur was disappointed, too, after spending the past three years building up her technical skills on clarinet.
“You feel like it’s supposed to lead to your senior year, and it’s supposed to be great, and it gets canceled,” she said.
She’s glad the directors have worked hard to make sure they get to march, even if it’s not in a competition setting.
The health protocols changed how band members interact, she said.
“Usually we’re all huddled up in a group for each section, so we’ve definitely done a good job with spreading out to make sure everyone’s safe. I feel like every precaution we could have taken, we’ve taken. Of course, nobody’s ever 100% safe, but I think they’ve done a good job of making us safe as possible.”
Students stay separated during marching practice. They wear masks except when playing or drinking water. Even the instruments wear a mask. The brass instruments have been outfitted with bell covers, fabric that stretches over the opening where the sound comes out.
That practice stems from a national recommendation aimed at reducing the aerosol droplets in the player’s breath expelled through the instrument.
McArthur said she’s glad to finally get back together as a band.
“I love band,” she said. “It’s just a big family. It’s great to be back. I definitely missed it, and I did not like not being in band. So I’m glad we were able to start back up this month.”
Eckhoff said West’s multiple-show plan will keep the band flexible should schools face a temporary shutdown.
“The cool thing about moving to this new system, if we shut down for a month, we can walk right back in, we can start where we want,” he said.
Students will be taught how to learn a drill quickly, something college bands do. Students should be able to handle learning the shows, which won’t be as demanding as preparing a competition show, he said.
“When we do a show for eight months, what we’re expecting from the student is a lot more,” he said. “But this will be less drill sets, a lot of repetition, so the music is pretty repetitive. It’s more pop tunes. It will be way more audience-friendly, which will be nice. Which is probably what these football games are going to need. A big old cheerleader.”
London Land, a freshman bass drum player for West, said kids are managing the health protocols well.
She likes the multiple-show idea.
“Sometimes I have trouble learning stuff quickly, so this is going to help me catch on quicker,” she said. “And it will also help the rest of the band.”
West senior trombonist Cole Rausch said the plan will “help us get better at some of our weak points.”
“Being able to turn those shows around as crowd-pleasers instead of as competition pieces I think will not only help seniors going into college but I also think it will help all the other classes because it’s making us work fast.”
“In the past, we’ve been really good as a school, working in very small segments and getting them nailed, getting them really good, and just adding on slowly and slowly. At the end of the season, we have a good competition piece we can show the nation.”
But he said the audience has changed, from a national audience to a football crowd, so the band’s adapting.
Rausch said the band’s been “really smart” about following health protocols.
West’s band dads built hand sanitizer dispensers so kids can sanitize their hands before and after grabbing a music stand, he said.
Rausch said a lot of kids haven’t seen their classmates in months, so it’s nice to sit down and talk with friends.
“I think it’s good that people are able to be smart and get back together and start to see people again, especially in high school because it just provides a structure that nothing else can to a lot of kids’ lives,” he said.
