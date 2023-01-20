'Every child has a future': OPS special education teacher receives Milken award

Lisa Moody was doing what she does best when Jefferson Elementary staff and students gathered Friday morning for what seemed like a normal assembly.

The special education teacher was in the back of the crowd as she helped a student with a small jigsaw puzzle — something to keep him from getting overstimulated in such a large group.

Soon the school learned the real reason for the gathering: to recognize one of its own with the national Milken Educator Award. As Moody was waiting to congratulate one of her colleagues while she helped her student finish the puzzle, she hardly recognized her name was called.

After nearly a dozen years at Jefferson, an Omaha Public Schools elementary located in South Omaha, Moody received the Milken Educator Award among a packed gym of her peers.

The honor comes from the Milken Family Foundation and is given to a select group of K-12 educators in the U.S. with a $25,000 prize. Each year, the award recipient is kept a secret until the actual ceremony.

Moody said she couldn't have received the award without the support from her school and the paraprofessionals who work in her classroom.

"When my name got called, I didn't know what to think because honestly it could have been any other staff member in this building," she said. "It's because the team around me was strong enough to support me and help me reach the goals that I set out to do."

According to the foundation, the awards are usually given to early to mid-career education professionals for their achievements and the promise of what they will accomplish in the future. Last year, two Nebraska teachers received the award.

Deborah Frison, deputy education commissioner, said Moody's work in special education has changed lives of not just her own students, but also all the students in the school.

"She has done an outstanding job making sure every student receives the resources and sense of community they need to be successful and receive an excellent education," Frison said.

One specific example of her work is the hybrid inclusive education program she invented when Jefferson faced a shortage of special education teachers. The program mainstreams students in her special education Alternate Curriculum Program into general education classrooms. These students learn social skills in the classroom while still working with Moody on academic subjects and life skills.

The program has now expanded to several schools in OPS. Jennifer Schlapia, Jefferson's principal, said that she has seen "amazing results" from the program and that students in the program have met significant goals.

Moody also has piloted a verbal behavior program, training several staff members in instructional strategies that have improved communications skills in the school's special education students.

"Lisa just has an open mind with any idea that she comes across, and so we'll come up with an idea, and she'll run with it and just make it happen," Schlapia said.

Moody's first job out of college was at Jefferson Elementary. She grew up with parents in the same profession — her mother was a special education teacher while her father was an administrator.

Besides continuing in her family's footsteps, Moody pursued special education because she understands the challenges her own students go through.

She was born with cerebral palsy, which has caused her to know what it's like to struggle in a world not built for her, she said.

"I just always felt like I had a duty to show kids that even if you weren't typically developing as any other student in the building, it doesn't mean that limitation has to stop you from achieving any goal that you want, whether it be living an independent life or having a job," she said. "I just wanted to be that kind of role model who could show them that yes, life isn't always easy and yes, you're dealt a card that might not be easy to deal with, but that doesn't have to define who you are."

Schlapia said anyone can tell how passionate Moody is right when they walk in her classroom. She is usually stationed at a group of tables in the middle of her room, which is decorated in colorful posters, drawings and even has a hammock swing in the back corner.

On Friday after the ceremony, Moody returned to her classroom sit across from a few students and help them write the letters of the alphabet. She praised their efforts with high-fives and encouraging words.

Her positivity on the outlook of her students, along with her advocacy to get them the resources they need, is another reason why she was selected for the Milken award, according to the foundation.

"Every child — regardless of their limitations or situations — they need to have standards or expectations just like everybody else," Moody said. "Every child has an outcome. Every child has a future. It's just how we get them to what that future looks like."

Moody said even though her field is overlooked and underserved, she wants future special education teachers to know that it's overwhelmingly rewarding to see the achievements students make and how they succeed.

The state's shortage of special education teachers is worse than any other subject area, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

Ca'Mari Pinkney, a fourth grader at Jefferson who used to be Moody's student, still visits her daily after school to check in on what she's doing.

Ca'Mari said when he heard her name called out, he knew right away that she deserved the award.

"I was crying tears of joy," he said. "Whenever we needed help with homework or tests, she would always help. She deserved it, and I am so very proud of her."

Close 1 of 12 20191016_new_teacher_01kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln. 20191016_new_teacher_02kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School smiles after being awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_03kw Students celebrate Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, after she was announced as a recipient of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_04kw Students recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a school assembly at St. Patrick Catholic School on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_05kw Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation Dr. Jane Foley shares with the students gathered in the gymnasium that they are gathered for the assembly to recognize one of the teachers at the school Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_06kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_07kw Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thanks Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, for her commitment to education and congratulates her on being awarded a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_08kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, is hugged by Julie Martin, a former Milken Educator Award recipient, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_09kw St. Patrick Catholic School Principal Kristine Placek thanks everyone for joining in the surprise of awarding Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_10kw St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann, center, stands with former Nebraska educators who were awarded the Milken Educator Award, as she thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving the award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_11kw Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year. 20191016_new_teacher_12kw St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed by local news outlets after being awarded the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Photos: Lincoln teacher receives Milken Educator Award 1 of 12 20191016_new_teacher_01kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, shakes hands with Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley on Tuesday after being awarded a Milken Educator Award at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln. 20191016_new_teacher_02kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School smiles after being awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_03kw Students celebrate Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, after she was announced as a recipient of a $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_04kw Students recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a school assembly at St. Patrick Catholic School on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_05kw Senior Vice President of the Milken Family Foundation Dr. Jane Foley shares with the students gathered in the gymnasium that they are gathered for the assembly to recognize one of the teachers at the school Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_06kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_07kw Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley thanks Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, for her commitment to education and congratulates her on being awarded a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_08kw Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, is hugged by Julie Martin, a former Milken Educator Award recipient, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_09kw St. Patrick Catholic School Principal Kristine Placek thanks everyone for joining in the surprise of awarding Lyndsay Hartmann, a teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School, a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_10kw St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann, center, stands with former Nebraska educators who were awarded the Milken Educator Award, as she thanks the Milken Family Foundation, students and her fellow colleagues after receiving the award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 20191016_new_teacher_11kw Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed after winning the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday. Hartmann teaches science and English at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln, a 185-student middle school she calls “small but mighty.” She’s the only teacher in Nebraska to win this year. 20191016_new_teacher_12kw St. Patrick Catholic School teacher Lyndsay Hartmann is interviewed by local news outlets after being awarded the Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.