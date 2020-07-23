Experts: Nebraska must cut COVID-19 transmission rates for schools to open safely

Khan noted that the 25 to 50 threshold is still four to seven times the reopening threshold of many European countries, which opened schools at rates of about 7 to 8 cases per million per day.

Communities with more than 50 cases per million per day should consider not sending kids back to school, Khan said. But those with fewer than 5 cases per million per day or fewer can reopen with greater latitude, he said, although he recommended that they continue with masking and hand hygiene until the disease is eliminated.

Khan said the public health college recommends prioritizing getting kids in kindergarten though fifth or sixth grade back in school because younger children are least likely to spread the virus and most likely to benefit educationally. It’s also easier to keep them in small groups since they spend most of their school day in one classroom with one teacher. A number of countries have opened in phases, starting with K-5 students.

Older students — those between ages 10 and 19 — can spread the virus at least as well as adults do, a recent study from South Korea indicated. However, even that study left unanswered some questions about how kids transmit COVID-19.