Anna Reed
Omaha Public Schools families who will lose transportation for the 2023-24 school year will hear from the district this week about the changes.
Board member Tracy Casady said at Monday’s board meeting that roughly 2,900 students will be impacted after the district
updated its transportation eligibility guidelines in December.
Impacted families should receive information through email and mail by Friday, Casady said.
Starting next year, OPS will
increase the home-to-school distance needed to be eligible for transportation from 1 mile to 1.5 miles for elementary students and 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students.
The distance between homes and bus stops also will be expanded at each grade level.
The guidelines will reduce the number of bus routes from 228 to roughly 175, according to the district.
OPS officials have said the changes were needed to relieve the district’s ongoing shortage of bus drivers.
The school year started out rocky as shortages left
students waiting for hours for buses to bring them to and from school. The issue hasn’t let up — officials hiked driver pay for the second time this year in March after the last raise failed to attract enough applicants.
The district’s vendor, Student Transportation of America, transports roughly 18,000 students daily.
The percentage of district bus routes covered by a permanent Student Transportation of America driver dropped from 78% in December to 74% as in early March.
On the routes that the district handles itself, 89% were covered by a permanent OPS driver in March, up from 85% in December.
Casady said in addition to the 2,900 students being affected by guidelines changes, roughly 300 students will be impacted by
the opening of Bluestem Middle School, which is changing school attendance boundaries.
“I want to make sure the public knows as they are getting these communications, if there are any questions or concerns, the best place to start is at your school,” Casady said. “Also, contact the student placement office if you have questions or concerns.”
