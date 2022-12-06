Fewer OPS students would have access to transportation under proposed changes

Fewer Omaha Public Schools students would have access to district-provided transportation in a new bus route proposal for the 2023-24 school year.

At its scheduled meeting Monday, the OPS board will vote on updated transportation eligibility guidelines meant to help alleviate the district's ongoing bus driver shortage.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced the changes in an email to parents this week, explaining that the district has had more bus routes than qualified drivers this year.

"We need to take steps so students have a reliable trip to and from school in the year to come," Logan wrote.

In order to reduce delays for students, OPS will revert to transportation guidelines it used in 2015, according to a district press release.

Officials are adjusting the home-to-school distance needed to be eligible for transportation from 1 mile to 1.5 miles for elementary students and 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students.

The distance between homes and bus stops also would be expanded at each grade level. Elementary students would have to walk up to four blocks to their bus stop, while middle school students could walk up to six blocks and high school students could walk up to eight blocks.

If the proposal is approved by the board, district officials should know which students are eligible for transportation by mid-March following school selection.

The majority of the 18,000 OPS students who are bused use buses from Student Transportation of America, while the district transports about 2,000 special education students. Officials said on Monday that the new guidelines shouldn't affect special education transportation.

OPS has been attempting to alleviate its transportation shortages with its vendor throughout the year.

This summer, the district reduced the number of bus routes and offered a $2,000 hiring bonus for drivers. The board also approved higher wages for drivers in late November.

"Despite that proactive work, buses ran behind schedule. They still are," the district said in an official statement. "Even with raises and a hiring bonus, the math doesn’t add up. There are too few drivers."

In an informational video about the proposed changes, the district acknowledged that students and families are "still waiting, sometimes for hours" to get to and from school due to inconsistent transportation.

OPS also said on its website while these updates would save the district money, financial concerns were not the cause for the new eligibility guidelines.

If a student is no longer eligible for transportation following board approval, families will receive information by mail, email and individual phone calls from district staff.

OPS is hosting four information sessions this week for people who want to hear the information virtually or in person. The dates and times can be found on the district's website.

"We appreciate the partnership of our families,” Logan said in the email to families Monday. "Every business and professional field is navigating staffing challenges during this time. While these proposed updates may not solve every transportation challenge, our goal is to make transportation more reliable for eligible students and families in the 2023-24 school year."