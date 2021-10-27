Fight between two students at Omaha South sends one to hospital, the other to youth center

A fight between two female students at Omaha South High School sent one student to the hospital and another to the Douglas County Youth Center.

One student was cut with a knife and taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that officials said were not considered life-threatening. The other student was booked into the youth center on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon.

School staff broke up the fight and contacted emergency services, according to a note from Jodi Pesek, South High's principal, that was sent to South High families.

While Omaha police investigated, the school, which is at 24th and J Streets, was placed on a "hold."

During a hold, hallways are cleared and students remain in the classroom they are in until the hold is lifted. No one is allowed in or out of the building during that time.

Another note went out after the hold was lifted to say that school was continuing as normal.

The note continued, "The South High administration continues to work with the families of the students involved and we're cooperating with the Omaha Police Department as they investigate. The student code of conduct will be applied accordingly."

