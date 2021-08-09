Fighter-pilot's son, Rev. Spotts, to help Creighton Prep navigate its mission as president

Creighton Prep enters the new school year with a new president who is a Jesuit priest, former history teacher and son of a fighter pilot.

At 35 years old, the Rev. Matthew Spotts is the second-youngest president in school history, a spokeswoman said. But since 1950, five other presidents also started the job in their 30s.

Spotts, in an interview, described his job as “chief mission officer” and “chief storyteller” for the all-boys Catholic school in Omaha.

“There are extraordinary things that go on in this school,” he said. “And part of my job as president is to tell that story and invite people to be a part of the story.”

Spotts, who started July 1, said his most important priority this year will be listening to the Prep faculty, staff, students and community.

“Listening and learning and getting a sense of who we are — especially after the most challenging year, maybe in our school’s history, certainly in the living memory of anybody here — is going to be crucially important for knowing where we are and where we go next.”

Search committee member Ryan Zabrowski said Spotts’ passion for secondary education impressed him.