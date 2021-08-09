Fighter-pilot's son, Rev. Spotts, to help Creighton Prep navigate its mission as president

Creighton Prep enters the new school year with a new president who is a Jesuit priest, former history teacher and son of a fighter pilot.
At 35 years old, the Rev. Matthew Spotts is the second-youngest president in school history, a spokeswoman said. But since 1950, five other presidents also started the job in their 30s.
Spotts, in an interview, described his job as “chief mission officer” and “chief storyteller” for the all-boys Catholic school in Omaha.
“There are extraordinary things that go on in this school,” he said. “And part of my job as president is to tell that story and invite people to be a part of the story.”
Spotts, who started July 1, said his most important priority this year will be listening to the Prep faculty, staff, students and community.
“Listening and learning and getting a sense of who we are — especially after the most challenging year, maybe in our school’s history, certainly in the living memory of anybody here — is going to be crucially important for knowing where we are and where we go next.”
Search committee member Ryan Zabrowski said Spotts’ passion for secondary education impressed him.
“At Prep, our students are at a formative time in life, and having someone with Father’s credentials and passion was important to me,” Zabrowski said. “We are grateful to have him.”
Spotts said schools are much more like ecosystems than they are machines, and made up of complex interrelated parts: teachers, staff, kids, families, alumni and the community.
New ideas can enrich a school, but not every idea will fit in, he said.
“You can’t simply go into a new school and drop an idea and expect it to work just the same as it does in another school somewhere else.”
Spotts was born on the Bitburg Air Base in West Germany. His dad flew F-4 fighters and later flew for Delta Airlines.
His mom raised four kids and was the primary caretaker for her mother, and served the parish and community.
After returning from Europe, the family moved to Atlanta, a Delta hub, for two years, and then to Cincinnati, where Spotts did most of his growing up.
He attended Catholic schools in Cincinnati, including a Jesuit high school, St. Xavier High School.
St. Xavier, like Creighton Prep, is all boys, and the two schools are similar, he said. They are both Jesuit and follow the Jesuit tradition of encouraging the formation of “men for others.”
“The idea of being formed for service to the world, that really kind of took root in me at that time,” Spotts said.
He attended college at Fordham University in New York City, a private Jesuit university, where he got to know Jesuits at a deeper level.
At Fordham University, he started to contemplate more seriously how he was going to put his gifts to work, he said.
He said he was able to observe the Jesuits working at Fordham; each had taken different paths in life and had very different lives.
“They liked what they did,” he said. “They had interesting lives. They were happy. There was a sense of purpose about them.”
As his college days went on, it became clearer to him that he was being called to do something like what they were doing, he said.
He was ordained in 2019.
He taught three years at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, a co-ed school in Indianapolis. He taught AP European and World History and several theology courses.
He also worked in campus ministry at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, where he was also working in a parish.
He has not worked previously at Creighton Prep, though he said he spent one summer in Omaha doing coursework at Creighton University.
Spotts said he’s impressed with the Creighton Prep staff and faculty.
“What’s amazing is the sense of purpose and mission that they all come in with.”
Faculty are looking forward to restoring a sense of forward momentum after the difficult year of reacting to public health needs, he said.
While people are understandably eager for a return to normalcy — to leave behind the trauma and fear of the last year and a half — he hopes that people remember the lessons learned.
“How do we make sure we hold on to the lessons we learned and insights we gained?”
That shouldn’t mean dialing down expectations for students, he said.
“They themselves, their own unique and unrepeatable gifts and talents, are not normal, they’re extraordinary,” Spotts said. “ And the hope is that those unique, unrepeatable, extraordinary gifts are placed at the service of the world in some way.”
Spotts replaces the Rev. Tom Neitzke, who left Prep to become dean and executive director of Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago. Neitzke was president for five years, from July 2015 through June 2020.
