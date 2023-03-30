All of the candidates vying to lead Nebraska's education system want to improve communication, explore academic assessment options and be cautious about school choice.

These were some of the priorities three finalists laid out for State Board of Education members Thursday as they interviewed to become the next education commissioner.

The board is in the final stages of its search process following the January resignation of Matthew Blomstedt, who was commissioner for nine years.

Through months of discussion and working with search firm McPherson and Jacobson, the board ended up with three finalists, all with Nebraska ties.

The candidates interviewed Thursday were Melissa Poloncic, superintendent of the Douglas County West Community Schools; Brian Maher, executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents; and Summer Stephens, superintendent for the Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada.

The state board originally had a fourth finalist, Lisa Coons, the chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education. In late March, she was appointed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as that state’s superintendent of public instruction.

The board asked more than a dozen questions revolving around problem solving, experience, local control and issues such as assessment and school choice.

Some current issues schools are facing, such as staff shortages, weren't mentioned by the board. Each candidate was interviewed for one hour and 45 minutes.

The board plans to select its education commissioner at its meeting Friday.

Brian Maher

Maher, who has worked in Nebraska districts including Kearney, Waverly and Centennial, said he decided to apply for the job because he wants the opportunity to make an impact and be a leader for schools. He said he also wants to be a credible face for Nebraska education.

"I see this position as an opportunity to help teachers teach," he said. "I want to break down barriers so teachers can do what teachers do best."

Maher said he thinks the state's main strengths include its passion for education, its financing and the efficiency of its federal programs department.

One challenge Maher has noticed is the lack of systemic communication plan for statewide and local education officials.

"What I found in communication is, generally speaking, there is plenty of info going out. The question is, do you listen?" he said.

Maher said he would distribute a memo each Friday to help boost transparency and communication with the state board.

Asked to weigh in on Nebraska's assessment system, Maher said he would improve the NSCAS Growth assessment. The effectiveness and design of the state test has been criticized by school officials.

"It's falling short in a couple of areas. NSCAS is based on growth, but the growth is grade-level only, so it doesn't allow it to go below or above," Maher said.

Maher, along with the other two candidates, cautioned against creating more school choice, a move that is currently under consideration by the Nebraska Legislature with a private school scholarship tax bill.

"If I want my kids to have an education that isn't public, I don’t know if my kids should get money that is intended for a common good," he said.

Summer Stephens

Stephens, who has worked for the Bellevue and Norris school districts in Nebraska, said she has spent her entire career thinking about this position.

"I believe that many people have extreme integrity and honesty, but that is the cornerstone of who I am," she said. "This is where I can help the most staff and students."

Stephens said Nebraska's education system is supreme to other locations. She said the State Department of Education has a solid delivery structure to implement initiatives, laws and policies in districts, while also allowing input and ideas "coming from boots on the ground."

One improvement Stephens favors would be to change the state's accountability system, which measures the performance of school districts.

"If an accountability system and assessments within it are not seen as useful within the schools, then we are not going to improve," she said.

Stephens said she's afraid that if Nebraska creates more school choice, it will take opportunities away from students who need them.

"This state, I believe, has done the right thing in not having charter schools," she said. "In (Nevada), charter school staff do not have to have teaching licenses."

Stephens differed from the other candidates with her goal of moving Nebraska students to a more personalized, competency-based learning environment. Competency-based education is a method of instruction and evaluation based upon students demonstrating their mastery of a subject, usually at their own pace.

Melissa Poloncic

Satisfied with her job as Douglas County West superintendent, Poloncic said she hadn't been thinking about moving on to the education commissioner position.

"My journey in education has led me to this point," she said.

Poloncic said Nebraska's main strength is its passion to educate children. Some issues she's heard of include lower student achievement, more student misbehavior, lack of communication and a contentious political climate that bleeds into education.

For communication, Poloncic said she would introduce weekly updates to all education department staff and the state board. She also wants to create routine statewide updates.

"I believe schools need a routine of knowing when they will hear from the Department of Education," she said.

On the topic of school choice, Poloncic said students already have a lot of education options. She said "it gets messy" when funding is involved.

"When you talk about the funding following the child, then you have to (ask), is the accountability the same? Where do the funds go?" Poloncic said. "How do the funds flow to the children or the intention of the legislation? Who is monitoring that?"

Poloncic's comments about state assessments like NSCAS were similar to those of the other candidates. She said Nebraska is going to have to find a different way to assess students.

"It's not working really well, so now we have to change course," she said.