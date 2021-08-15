 Skip to main content
Find out the mask rules at Omaha-area school districts
The number of new cases has increased for the seventh straight week.

Metro Omaha school districts are starting school again. Here are their mask policies and start dates. Districts with an optional policy say they are recommending that students wear masks.

Aug. 11

Millard — Masks optional

Aug. 12

Gretna — Masks optional

Bennington — Masks optional

Bellevue — Masks optional

Papillion La Vista — Masks optional

Ralston — Middle and high schools, masks optional; elementary, masks required inside buildings

Aug. 17

Omaha — Masks required inside buildings

Westside — Elementary, masks required inside buildings; middle and high school, optional

Elkhorn — Masks optional

Aug. 18

Springfield Platteview — Masks optional

Douglas County West — Masks optional

