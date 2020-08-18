First day at OPS: Smooth sailing for some, technical issues for others

OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the district's school board meeting Monday night that the district would get a report from T-Mobile every few days on how things are working.

The district already has handed out 30,000 iPads to students; another shipment is due Friday. Every OPS student should have an iPad by the end of September. High school students will be the last students to get the iPads, but a district spokesman said OPS has handed out other devices to students who need them.

Micah Gilbert, a senior at North High School, said the first day of school exceeded his expectations. He said it was clear the teachers had been trained on how to use the technology and few technical issues arose.

"It was really smooth," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said he is hoping that if people in the community keep wearing masks, then students will be able to go back to in-person classes later this year.

Mac DePriest, a senior at Central High School, said the first day was "pretty boring." He said teachers went over boilerplate introductory information. Some time also was spent figuring out how to get microphones to work or why a screen was frozen.