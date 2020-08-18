First day at OPS: Smooth sailing for some, technical issues for others

When the first graders saw the feather appear on teacher Taylor Gunter's screen, they were supposed to laugh as loud as they could.
When the feather disappeared from the frame, the students raced to hit the mute button on their devices.
"So it's kind of a game, but at the same time they're learning how to use the features they're going to be using every day," said Gunter, an Omaha Public Schools teacher.
Students and teachers had a lot to learn Tuesday, the first day of the 2020-2021 school year for OPS. The district, unlike most other districts in the metro, is starting the school year remotely because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
On the first day, students, many using district-provided iPads, were asked to log onto Microsoft Teams, the district's virtual platform, to connect with teachers.
Teachers are back in their classrooms in schools across the city. Photos on social media showed teachers sitting in front of computers and tablets, some used multiple devices at the same time.
Students' faces popped up on screens in individual squares on teachers' screens.
Using a mix of federal dollars and district money, OPS spent almost $40 million on iPads that can be used even if a student doesn’t have Wi-Fi. The district has a contract with T-Mobile, and the company provides unlimited data.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the district's school board meeting Monday night that the district would get a report from T-Mobile every few days on how things are working.
The district already has handed out 30,000 iPads to students; another shipment is due Friday. Every OPS student should have an iPad by the end of September. High school students will be the last students to get the iPads, but a district spokesman said OPS has handed out other devices to students who need them.
Micah Gilbert, a senior at North High School, said the first day of school exceeded his expectations. He said it was clear the teachers had been trained on how to use the technology and few technical issues arose.
"It was really smooth," Gilbert said.
Gilbert said he is hoping that if people in the community keep wearing masks, then students will be able to go back to in-person classes later this year.
Mac DePriest, a senior at Central High School, said the first day was "pretty boring." He said teachers went over boilerplate introductory information. Some time also was spent figuring out how to get microphones to work or why a screen was frozen.
DePriest said it won't be long before everyone gets into a routine and figures out the technology. He said school definitely is preferable to quarantine days with endless time, wondering what to do next.
Both seniors will take their regular classes and special classes, such as band and weight training, virtually.
DePriest said he knew he would be spending most of the day behind a screen. Still, he was not ready for it.
"Afterward," he said, "I stepped outside and took a deep breath of fresh air."
The day wasn't smooth for everyone. Some elementary school teachers said it was difficult to keep kids engaged for the whole school day, and some kids struggled to figure out the technology. In some cases, parents also didn't understand how to use the iPads.
Photos posted to social media showed Gunter's fellow teachers at Wakonda Elementary School, near North 48th Street and Curtis Avenue, reading a picture book called "First Day Jitters" to students and using Smart Boards in the classrooms to teach.
Wakonda Principal Jennifer LeClair said her school, which has 350 kindergarten through fifth grade students, had about seven calls Tuesday morning about connectivity issues.
"We feel like we're in pretty good shape when we look at our attendance and connectivity," she said.
Some classrooms were missing one or two students, LeClair said. When those families were contacted, some said they were having connectivity issues or needed help finding where to log in on the iPads.
Based on her summer school experience, Gunter said, it takes about a week for students to get used to using the iPads. By the second and third week of summer school, Gunter's students were showing her things about the devices.
"You'd be surprised at how much these little ones can figure their way around an iPad," Gunter said.
Since it was the first day of school, Gunter gave her students a virtual tour of the classroom. She showed them the walls where she would print off their work and hang it in the classroom.
Gunter said she wanted to keep them tied to school by showing them the classroom was about them.
"They were so excited," Gunter said. "They were like, 'Oh my goodness. We can't wait to come back.'"
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,
