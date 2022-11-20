Five grads inducted into Omaha Burke High School Hall of Fame

Five graduates of Omaha Burke High School have been inducted into the school’s alumni hall of fame.

The inductees span a wide range of professions, from renowned artists to mentors to public health experts.

Matthew Newland (1988)

Matthew Newland is a public health expert and current officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. He works on a team at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority creating influenza preparedness and response policies. Much of his previous work involved providing care and treatment to people with HIV/AIDS.

Newland studied abroad in Thailand during his undergraduate years, where he became interested in Thai culture and Buddhism. In addition to a Ph.D in medical sociology and a master’s degree in public health, Newland also holds master’s degrees in business administration and Asian studies with a focus on Thailand.

Doug Krecklow (1970)

Doug Krecklow is a nationally renowned high school swimming and diving coach. Before his retirement in 2021, Krecklow coached at Westside High School and led the teams to win a total of 20 state championships. He continues to coach for Omaha Swim Club.

Krecklow was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and will be inducted into Burke’s Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame in December.

Kent Bellows (1967)

Kent Bellows, who died in 2005 at age 56, was an artist known for his hyper-realistic portraits. His work is displayed in permanent collections at such prestigious museums as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the Art Institute of Chicago.

Bellows’ award was accepted by his mother, Phyllis Bellows, and sisters Deb (Bellows) Wesselmann and Robin (Bellows) Griess.

Chequetta “CJ” Jackson (1998)

Chequetta “CJ” Jackson works as a mentor for young girls — a path that she was inspired to take because of her own childhood. She struggled with self-worth and esteem after growing up surrounded by domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse. But she found hope through teachers and a mentor who encouraged her to try track and field. She fell in love with the sport and later served as a youth coach for USA Track and Field.

In 2019, Jackson teamed up with Marquis Haynes and the Keys Foundation to create the Confidently Me! Mentoring Program. The nine-month program works with minority girls ages 10 to 18 to build confidence and career skills. Her motto is: “Learn how to be boldly and unapologetically confident in everything that you do and everywhere that you go.”

Joseph Heieck (2001)

Joseph Heieck is a former intelligence officer with the U.S. Navy. He was inspired to join the military after the 9/11 attacks occurred while he was studying at the University of Notre Dame. He entered the service in 2004. He worked closely with Navy SEALs and other special operations teams on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2015, after completing an MBA from Harvard Business School, Heieck acquired a small digital mapping company based in Lincoln called GIS Workshop. When he bought the company, it was providing software and mapping services to just over 100 counties in the Nebraska area. Under his leadership, the company grew to serve nearly 2,500 small local governments across the U.S. and employ nearly 100 people.