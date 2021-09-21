Five Nebraska schools receive national Blue Ribbon honor

"I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs," Cardona said. "In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children."

The program, in its 39th year, has honored a total of more than 9,000 schools.

The department invites National Blue Ribbon Schools nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

​“The five Nebraska honorees are examples to us all of what can be achieved with hard work and determination,” said Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These schools demonstrate what it takes to serve all students and work towards closing achievement gaps to ensure equitable opportunity to succeed and to be college, career and civic ready.”

