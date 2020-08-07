Follow Live: OPS holds press conference to discuss school plans and fall sports

Omaha Public Schools are holding a press conference on Friday to discuss the fall semester and sports.

All Omaha Public Schools students will start the school year fully remote on Aug. 18, the Omaha Education Association told teachers on Friday.

All athletics have been suspended in the Omaha Public Schools while the district does remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year.

Follow along as The World-Herald's Emily Nitcher, Aaron Sanderford and Stu Pospisil cover the press conference.

