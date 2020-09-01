 Skip to main content
Follow Live: Protest taking place over OPS decision to postpone fall sports
Follow Live: Protest taking place over OPS decision to postpone fall sports

A group of Omaha Public Schools parents and students have created a group known as "We are OPS" to demand students be allowed to play sports.

In a letter to OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan and the school board, the group said they are tired of plans changing at the last minute and OPS being the exception — no school, no sports — in Omaha.

The group is protesting on Tuesday. Follow live as Emily Nitcher and Mike Sautter cover the event.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

