For first time in nearly a decade, OPS to launch a revamped website on Oct. 1

It’s been almost 10 years since the Omaha Public Schools has updated its website.
That’s about to change. The school district has announced it will launch a new website on Oct. 1.
Parents, students, teachers and staff visit the OPS website for announcements from the district, school calendars, school board agendas and more.
Kala Morrissey, a spokeswoman for the district, told the school board on Monday that OPS wanted to create a new family-focused website with information that is quick and easy to find.
The district is not only revamping its main page but also individual school pages. The high schools’ websites will be redone first and launch over winter break.
Middle schools will be next in spring 2022 followed by elementary schools in summer and fall 2022.
To redo the website, district officials studied things like visits and clicks on the current website to determine what’s most important to families. There were about 3.8 million visitors to the current OPS website during the 2019-20 school year.
Morrissey said those data points helped district officials make decisions about the design and navigation of the new site. The top 10 most visited pages will be easily accessible on the new website.
A new feature on the website will be the ability for the site to be automatically translated into six languages.
The new site has a staff-only section, or intranet, where staff can get information about things such as payroll or benefits.
OPS has been holding engagement sessions with students, staff and families to get feedback on the design of the new website.
For more than a year, OPS has been working on elevating its digital presence with an enhanced website, mass notification systems and a family mobile app, Morrissey said.
The family mobile app, which will be released later this fall, can be downloaded on smartphones. The app will take information from multiple sites and bring it all into one place.
Morrissey said parents will be able to get information such as grades, attendance, assignments, lunch menus, news from the district and school calendars.
The school board approved contracts for the new website, mass notification system and family mobile app last year.
The contract for the new website and family mobile app is for three years. The first year, which includes setup, implementation, training and fees, was for $192,995. The cost for the second and third year of the contract is estimated to be $2.77 per student or about $149,580 each year.
A grant is expected to cover $308,150 of the total cost.
