For first time in nearly a decade, OPS to launch a revamped website on Oct. 1

A new feature on the website will be the ability for the site to be automatically translated into six languages.

The new site has a staff-only section, or intranet, where staff can get information about things such as payroll or benefits.

OPS has been holding engagement sessions with students, staff and families to get feedback on the design of the new website.

For more than a year, OPS has been working on elevating its digital presence with an enhanced website, mass notification systems and a family mobile app, Morrissey said.

The family mobile app, which will be released later this fall, can be downloaded on smartphones. The app will take information from multiple sites and bring it all into one place.

Morrissey said parents will be able to get information such as grades, attendance, assignments, lunch menus, news from the district and school calendars.

The school board approved contracts for the new website, mass notification system and family mobile app last year.