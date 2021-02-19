Former Gretna Superintendent Gail Kopplin remembered as voice for the voiceless

When the family lived in Sterling, Nebraska, Kopplin's mother worked in the school cafeteria early in the morning getting food ready, and if there were any leftovers, she would take them home to feed the family, Siemers said.

Siemers said her dad never really talked politics at home when she was growing up. He leaned Democratic, she said, and raised his kids to love people and help those who needed it.

She said he taught them to tell the truth and to follow through when they said they would do something.

When it came to sports, he always rooted for the underdog, she said.

​He started the district's special education program and the gifted program, before the law required those, she said.​

He didn't seek the limelight, preferring to give others the credit, and it was his peers who talked him into running for the Legislature, she said.

"I'm sure the Legislature was uncomfortable for him in some ways," she said.

Kopplin instituted many of the programs that make the Gretna school system great today, said Kevin Riley, who retired as superintendent in 2019 and considered Kopplin a mentor.