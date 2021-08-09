Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr chastises UNL chancellor over statement opposing CRT resolution

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr took University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to task Monday over a statement opposing a resolution on critical race theory.

The statement was written by the six faculty and staff members leading the chancellor's anti-racism initiative.

It takes issue with a resolution proposed by University of Nebraska Regent and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen that would bar "any imposition of critical race theory in curriculum" at the university.

Orr, who has endorsed Pillen, called the statement "inflammatory and beneath the dignity of your office." She went on to say that, in the past, the office of chancellor has never been "wielded as a weapon against duly elected officials."

"The University would do you well to remember that as a tax-supported institution, they are responsible to reflect the virtues that are embodied in the minds and hearts of Nebraska citizens," she said.

Orr said she found one passage in the statement particularly disturbing.