Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr chastises UNL chancellor over statement opposing CRT resolution

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr took University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to task Monday over a statement opposing a resolution on critical race theory.
The statement was written by the six faculty and staff members leading the chancellor's anti-racism initiative.
It takes issue with a resolution proposed by University of Nebraska Regent and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen that would bar "any imposition of critical race theory in curriculum" at the university.
Orr, who has endorsed Pillen, called the statement "inflammatory and beneath the dignity of your office." She went on to say that, in the past, the office of chancellor has never been "wielded as a weapon against duly elected officials."
"The University would do you well to remember that as a tax-supported institution, they are responsible to reflect the virtues that are embodied in the minds and hearts of Nebraska citizens," she said.
Orr said she found one passage in the statement particularly disturbing.
The passage blamed the anti-CRT movement for emboldening "white supremacist groups like the KKK" and said that "the authors" of the CRT resolution "may have unwittingly invited those undemocratic and hateful actions into the lives of members of the UNL community, based on misinformation, distortions and fallacies."
UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said the statement was put out by the co-leaders of the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity, who she described as well-respected members of the university community speaking in their own voices. Green did not sign the statement.
However, she said Green spoke out “very clearly” in opposition to the resolution. He joined with NU President Ted Carter and the other three campus chancellors in a separate statement of opposition to the CRT resolution on July 21.
The regents are slated to consider Pillen's resolution at their Friday meeting. Supporters and opponents of the resolution have been battling over the issue since he announced his plans to introduce it.
Critical race theory has become the latest flashpoint in the country's culture wars. The theory itself is generally taught at the university level and refers to a way of looking at systems, institutions and laws through the lens of race and racism.
However, opponents have used the term to include a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH