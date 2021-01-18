Former Omaha school board member Shirley Tyree contributed to city in numerous ways

Former Omaha school board member Shirley Tyree felt strongly about the need for giving children a good education, but she was equally adamant that students show respect.

Tyree served 20 years on the Omaha Public Schools board, including a stint as its vice president. She also worked with young people as a paraprofessional with OPS.

Tyree, 82, died Jan. 12 in home hospice care, surrounded by family, after a 2½-year battle with blood cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., where Tyree worshiped for 77 years.

For years, former students have been telling her daughter, Kathy Tyree, about her mother's impact on them.

"They've been telling me, 'No one could handle us like Miss Tyree could,'" Kathy Tyree said Monday. "But they let me know that she did it with love and respect. She could give you a look and you knew that you better straighten up and straighten up quick."

After graduating from Tech High in 1956, Shirley Tyree worked at Creighton University Medical Center and then Western Electric. She later retired as a graphic design manager for Northwestern Bell.