Former OPS teachers elected president, vice president of school board

It’s a new year and a new Omaha Public Schools board.

On Monday night, newly elected board members Spencer Head, Nick Thielen and Jane Erdenberger took the oath of office and joined the nine-member board.

The board then elected a new president and vice president.

Shavonna Holman, who served as vice president in 2020, was nominated by outgoing President Marque Snow for the top spot on the board. The board voted 9-0 by secret ballot to give Holman the job.

Holman has been on the board since 2017 and is a former OPS teacher and assistant principal. She is now an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For vice president, board member Nancy Kratky nominated Erdenberger, and board member Ricky Smith nominated Tracy Casady.

Erdenberger, now retired, was a public finance bond lawyer at Kutak Rock for 22 years, then taught at North High School for 16 years. She has been a teacher or parent in OPS since 1991.

Erdenberger described herself as a “zealously overprepared person at all times.” She told her fellow board members she read the entire OPS policy book before the meeting and had some suggestions, edits and corrections.