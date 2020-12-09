Former principal of Tech High was a talented listener and mentor to many

Odra Bradley had a talent for listening.

Whether it was a former student, co-worker or family member, Bradley would listen deeply and then ask questions to guide the person in the right direction, said Julie Cook, his stepdaughter.

"He got the person to think about their role in the situation," Cook said. "He almost always made you think you were on the good-guy team and you were headed in the right direction and with just a little more effort on your part you would get it turned around."

Bradley died Nov. 11 in Missouri. He was 100. A memorial service, with seating limited due to COVID-19, was held Saturday. Bradley's family said another memorial service will be held in Omaha in the coming months.

Bradley was the first Black high school principal in the Omaha Public Schools, according to World-Herald archives. He was the principal of Technical High School from 1971 through the school's closure in 1984.

"We couldn't go anywhere in Omaha without someone knowing him," Cook said.

Former co-workers and students said Bradley was exactly the kind of leader Tech High School needed during an extremely difficult time. Cook said Bradley could turn any upset person "into putty" in his hands.