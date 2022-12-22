Four finalists announced for Ralston school superintendent job

​All four finalists for superintendent of the Ralston Public Schools are from Nebraska school districts — two from inside the district.

The finalists announced Thursday are:

— Angela Plugge, director of learning, Waverly Public Schools.

— Jason Buckingham, assistant superintendent for business, Ralston Public Schools.

— Mark Fritch, superintendent, Nebraska City Public Schools.

— Cecilia Wilken, assistant superintendent for learning, Ralston Public Schools.

The finalists are scheduled to interview with the board Jan. 4-5. They also will interact with "meet-and-greet committees" of students, support staff, teachers, office personnel and administrators.

The timeline calls for selecting the new superintendent the week of Jan. 9.

​The board is looking to replace Mark Adler, who is retiring June 30.

Adler has served as superintendent since 2012. He began working with the district in 2008 as assistant superintendent of business.

In advertising the position, the board indicated it wanted "a resilient, visionary leader who understands our culture and educational needs of our diverse student population."

The district enrolls about 3,300 students, 61% of whom are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

Forty-nine percent of students are Caucasian, 37% Hispanic, 6% African American and 8% other races.

Board members advertised for an innovative, inspirational and data-driven instructional leader, someone who has budgeting skills, is open-minded and has integrity.

The district has one high school, one middle school and six elementary schools.

​The district has 280 certified teachers and 258 support staff.

