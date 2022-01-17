Four school districts sue Sarpy County treasurer for $6.5 million in missed payments

Christensen said he wasn’t sure what the process was to correct overpayments, but the errors will have a widespread impact on multiple school districts in Nebraska.

The state aid formula that provides money to school districts is based on the amount of local revenue each district receives. If an incorrect payment is recorded, the difference makes its way into the formula and will cause other districts to be over or underpaid.

The state auditor said in its report that it recommends “the county treasurer correct the erroneous distributions.” It also said the treasurer should implement procedures to prevent the mistake from happening in the future.

In April 2021, Zuger was removed from office during an administrative hearing by the Sarpy County Board. Jones has been serving as interim treasurer.

“Despite the state auditor’s recommendation that the treasurer make the correct payments to the school districts, the treasurer has not done so,” said Steve Davidson, the attorney representing all four districts.