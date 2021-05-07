Four schools from Omaha metro area compete in national Academic Decathlon

Jumping onto the national stage to compete in Academic Decathlon was intimidating for the team from Bellevue East High School.

Coach P.K. Simmons said team members focused solely on nabbing the state title. For the first time in Simmons' coaching career at the school, the team took first place in the state competition.

"We didn't even think about nationals," Simmons said. "All we thought about was state."

Team members shifted gears and focused on the national competition's theme: the Cold War. They studied and prepped for interviews and speeches.

This year's competition was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competitions were spread out over the month of April. The students, Simmons said, felt pretty confident after each session.

"We decided we were going to give it the old Bellevue East try," Simmons said.

The Bellevue East team came in fourth out of eight schools competing in Division II. The team also was named "Rookie of the Year" in its division.

Simmons is proud of his team and the fact that they were able to go "toe to toe" with schools from across the nation.