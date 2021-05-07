Four schools from Omaha metro area compete in national Academic Decathlon

Jumping onto the national stage to compete in Academic Decathlon was intimidating for the team from Bellevue East High School.
Coach P.K. Simmons said team members focused solely on nabbing the state title. For the first time in Simmons' coaching career at the school, the team took first place in the state competition.
"We didn't even think about nationals," Simmons said. "All we thought about was state."
Team members shifted gears and focused on the national competition's theme: the Cold War. They studied and prepped for interviews and speeches.
This year's competition was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competitions were spread out over the month of April. The students, Simmons said, felt pretty confident after each session.
"We decided we were going to give it the old Bellevue East try," Simmons said.
The Bellevue East team came in fourth out of eight schools competing in Division II. The team also was named "Rookie of the Year" in its division.
Simmons is proud of his team and the fact that they were able to go "toe to toe" with schools from across the nation.
"We teach them a ton of skills," he said. "I want them to realize there's a lot to the world."
Also competing at the national level were students from Elkhorn Mount Michael, Gross Catholic High School and Omaha Brownell Talbot. Julia Holdcroft, from Southwest High School in Bartley, Nebraska, earned the Kristin Caperton Award.
Bellevue East High School
Team: Chloe Brockhaus, Zoe Fox, Sara Vance, Elias Ervin, Johnathon Hutchinson, Nathan Sittel, Marissa Hoover, Zachary Onken, Colin Woods
Sara Vance: gold in speech; silver in essay
Nathan Sittel: gold in math; silver in speech; bronze for overall scholastic
Johnathon Hutchinson: silver in economics
Elias Ervin: bronze in economics
Mount Michael High School
Mount Michael competed in the Division IV category and placed fourth out of 15.
Team: Michael Mullin, Ryan Quinlan, Ryan Tillotson, David Drews, Jagger Hastings, Wyatt Walters, Jack Giitter, Andrew Hartin, Michael Kult
Michael Mullin: silver in math
Jack Giitter: bronze in music
Andrew Hartin: gold in math; silver in economics
Michael Kult: gold in literature; bronze in art
Brownell Talbot
Brownell Talbot, which competed in the small school division, placed sixth out of 14.
Team: Adi Pillai, Maya Savory, Akshay Mehta, Paige Birch, James Music, Roya Qazen, Luke Sherer, Jack Cohen
James Music: first place in mathematics; third place in literature
Roya Qazen: first place in art; second place in math
Luke Sherer: second place in art
Jack Cohen: third place in music
Gross Catholic High School
Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue placed ninth out of 12 in the medium school division.
Team: Amy Conner, Joe Kouba, Nathan Schmitz, Quentin Hanzlik, Connor McGarry, Owen Nolte, Thomas Bricko, Ripley Stansbury, William Waldron
