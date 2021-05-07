 Skip to main content
Four schools from Omaha metro area compete in national Academic Decathlon
Jumping onto the national stage to compete in Academic Decathlon was intimidating for the team from Bellevue East High School. 

Coach P.K. Simmons said team members focused solely on nabbing the state title. For the first time in Simmons' coaching career at the school, the team took first place in the state competition.

"We didn't even think about nationals," Simmons said. "All we thought about was state." 

Team members shifted gears and focused on the national competition's theme: the Cold War. They studied and prepped for interviews and speeches. 

This year's competition was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competitions were spread out over the month of April. The students, Simmons said, felt pretty confident after each session.

"We decided we were going to give it the old Bellevue East try," Simmons said.  

The Bellevue East team came in fourth out of eight schools competing in Division II. The team also was named "Rookie of the Year" in its division. 

Simmons is proud of his team and the fact that they were able to go "toe to toe" with schools from across the nation. 

"We teach them a ton of skills," he said. "I want them to realize there's a lot to the world." 

Also competing at the national level were students from Elkhorn Mount Michael, Gross Catholic High School and Omaha Brownell Talbot. Julia Holdcroft, from Southwest High School in Bartley, Nebraska, earned the Kristin Caperton Award. 

Bellevue East High School

Team: Chloe Brockhaus, Zoe Fox, Sara Vance, Elias Ervin, Johnathon Hutchinson, Nathan Sittel, Marissa Hoover, Zachary Onken, Colin Woods

Sara Vance: gold in speech; silver in essay

Nathan Sittel: gold in math; silver in speech; bronze for overall scholastic

Johnathon Hutchinson: silver in economics

Elias Ervin: bronze in economics

Mount Michael High School

Mount Michael competed in the Division IV category and placed fourth out of 15. 

Team: Michael Mullin, Ryan Quinlan, Ryan Tillotson, David Drews, Jagger Hastings, Wyatt Walters, Jack Giitter, Andrew Hartin, Michael Kult

Michael Mullin: silver in math

Jack Giitter: bronze in music

Andrew Hartin: gold in math; silver in economics

Michael Kult: gold in literature; bronze in art

Brownell Talbot 

Brownell Talbot, which competed in the small school division, placed sixth out of 14. 

Team: Adi Pillai, Maya Savory, Akshay Mehta, Paige Birch, James Music, Roya Qazen, Luke Sherer, Jack Cohen

James Music: first place in mathematics; third place in literature

Roya Qazen: first place in art; second place in math

Luke Sherer: second place in art 

Jack Cohen: third place in music 

Gross Catholic High School

Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue placed ninth out of 12 in the medium school division. 

Team: Amy Conner, Joe Kouba, Nathan Schmitz, Quentin Hanzlik, Connor McGarry, Owen Nolte, Thomas Bricko, Ripley Stansbury, William Waldron

