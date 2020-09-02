Four UNO sports teams quarantined after athletes test positive for COVID-19

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has temporarily shut down the workouts of four of its sports teams because some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.
The four teams in quarantine are men's basketball, women's softball, men's baseball and women's volleyball, UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said Wednesday.
UNO sent out a note to its campus community Tuesday saying that 13 athletes had tested positive, but that notice didn't name the sports in which they play.
The coronavirus continues to trouble large pockets of college students, such as those living in sororities and fraternities, playing on teams, and participating in groups that frequent bars.
Creighton University, which previously worked out a plan to use a local hotel to quarantine students if necessary, has begun using that hotel, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. She declined to name the hotel. Creighton has reported 119 cases through Aug. 29, including 79 over the past couple of weeks.
UNO's Gold said Wednesday the Mavericks' 13 athletes are not showing symptoms. He said two or more athletes on each of the four teams tested positive. The quarantine period is 14 days.
UNO's note says the 13 athletes were tested Friday.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has at least eight sororities and one fraternity in quarantine because some members in those houses have tested positive.
A source close to UNL's Greek system said a 10th Greek house, FarmHouse Fraternity, was placed in quarantine Wednesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said at a press conference Wednesday that the rate of young adults testing positive for coronavirus has rocketed in counties where there are large colleges.
Last week, Reynolds closed bars in six counties, including Johnson and Story Counties. Johnson is home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State is in Story County. She said Wednesday that her state had the highest rate of increase in cases in the nation last week.
She said she will take further protective steps if those numbers remain high.
UNO reported that through Tuesday, 38 students and nine employees there have tested positive this summer. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported 245 positive results among students, faculty and staff through August.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.