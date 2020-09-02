Four UNO sports teams quarantined after athletes test positive for COVID-19

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has temporarily shut down the workouts of four of its sports teams because some athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The four teams in quarantine are men's basketball, women's softball, men's baseball and women's volleyball, UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said Wednesday.

UNO sent out a note to its campus community Tuesday saying that 13 athletes had tested positive, but that notice didn't name the sports in which they play.

The coronavirus continues to trouble large pockets of college students, such as those living in sororities and fraternities, playing on teams, and participating in groups that frequent bars.

Creighton University, which previously worked out a plan to use a local hotel to quarantine students if necessary, has begun using that hotel, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. She declined to name the hotel. Creighton has reported 119 cases through Aug. 29, including 79 over the past couple of weeks.