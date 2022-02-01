Four Westside school board candidates advance to May election

All four candidates running for Westside school board will advance to the statewide primary election on May 10.
The two incumbents, Adam Yale and Kris Karnes, came out on top at the district's caucus on Tuesday. Yale collected 529 votes while Karnes received 528 votes, according to unofficial election results.
Jessica Powell received 182 votes and Terry Buckman collected 112 votes.
In May, voters will select the two candidates who will be named to the board. The positions carry six year terms.
Dozens of people were scattered around the auditorium in Westside High School to listen to the speeches of each candidate and the people nominating them. People could select up to four candidates on their ballots.
Karnes said in her speech that voters should look to her previous term as a reason to re-elect her to the school board. Since joining the board in 2016, she has been part of several initiatives like a facilities bond project and the hiring of Superintendent Mike Lucas.
"While intense preparation for this job is essential, nothing could have prepared me for what the position truly entails," she said.
Yale also pointed to his first term on the board, where he served on a subcommittee to create Westside's new strategic plan and helped increase academic opportunities like advanced placement classes.
"I believe that my record is one of success," Yale said. "If re-elected, you can be sure I will continue to work my hardest for our kids, our district and you, our neighbors."
Powell said if elected to the school board, she would advocate for more diversity in staff, be a voice for underrepresented communities and serve as a liaison to teachers.
"I would like the teachers to feel their voice also matters to me, and their voice is also represented — that they have someone to connect to," she said.
Buckman highlighted his goals of increasing the district's graduation rate and test scores in his speech.
He said there are hundreds of students "walking around these halls who are not going to graduate on time or might not even graduate at all."
"We have a lot of work to do," he said. "We can do better."
Michael Grier, chairman of the district's caucus committee, said the district had one of its largest turnouts during the early voting session that was held all day Tuesday.
Joyce Templeton, a Westside parent, said she has been to three or four caucuses since her child has been enrolled at Westside. She said attending the caucus in person to listen to candidates speak is crucial in making a decision on who to vote for in May.
"It's a great opportunity to hear from those who are running for school board," she said. "To hear directly from all the candidates...that is the most valuable to me."
The district had nine candidates in the race until five dropped out in the wake of controversy sparked by a text message.
The message, sent by a Westside community member earlier this month, asked people to vote for specific candidates in an effort to get critical race theory “out of the schools.”
All candidates who were named, along with another challenger, withdrew their names after the message was widely circulated in social media.
After the caucus, Westside officials submitted the election results to the Douglas County Election Commission for verification. Any updates to the results will be posted on the district's website.