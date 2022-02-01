Four Westside school board candidates advance to May election

"I believe that my record is one of success," Yale said. "If re-elected, you can be sure I will continue to work my hardest for our kids, our district and you, our neighbors."

Powell said if elected to the school board, she would advocate for more diversity in staff, be a voice for underrepresented communities and serve as a liaison to teachers.

"I would like the teachers to feel their voice also matters to me, and their voice is also represented — that they have someone to connect to," she said.

Buckman highlighted his goals of increasing the district's graduation rate and test scores in his speech.

He said there are hundreds of students "walking around these halls who are not going to graduate on time or might not even graduate at all."

"We have a lot of work to do," he said. "We can do better."

Michael Grier, chairman of the district's caucus committee, said the district had one of its largest turnouts during the early voting session that was held all day Tuesday.