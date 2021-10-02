From cafeteria staff, to teachers, to bus drivers, Omaha schools struggle to fill vacancies

Miller said it's a challenge and teachers are feeling overwhelmed by how often it happens.

When teachers are unable to use their plan time at work, then the work has to be done at home in the evenings.

"The work doesn't stop," Miller said in an interview.

When elementary school teachers are out sick and no sub is available, the students are often divided up and sent to work independently on their assignments in other classrooms. At smaller schools, that might mean students wind up in classrooms that are one grade above or below their regular grade.

And when there's a shortage of staff in other positions, like security guards, that affects teachers, too. A call to the office for assistance from a security guard may result in a longer wait than usual, or teachers might have to break up a fight.

Miller said teachers are doing as much as possible to help students regardless of the hurdles in front of them.

"Even when they're asked to do more with less," he said.