From cleaning door knobs to light switches, UNL janitor at forefront of COVID-19 fight

LINCOLN — Custodial work can be dirty and demanding, and Don Puckett has done it with pride for 45½ years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Puckett found a niche in UNL custodial work at age 22. The job gave him fairly good job security and adequate pay for his family of three, he said, and kept him indoors from Nebraska winters. UNL also stood by him, he said, when he had to take time off for back surgery and other maladies.

“But y’know, a lot of people don’t want to do this kind of work. It’s below them,” Puckett, 67, said last week. “From what I’ve seen, if you do a good job ... they do appreciate what you do.”

Custodians and janitors are more visible than ever in this era of coronavirus. Viewed by many as simply doing gritty, unappealing work, custodians are increasingly recognized as employees who perform front-line service against the disease that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

Universities, schools, businesses and organizations rely more heavily now on their custodial services to keep rooms safe for other employees. UNL has compensated for the demand for additional janitorial duties by using its maintenance staff, for instance, to fill containers at hundreds of hand sanitizer stations across City and East Campuses.