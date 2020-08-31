From wiggly children to parental faux pas, iPads are windows into homes of OPS students

It was only 9 a.m., but Toya Sherrod tried giving her kindergartner Oreo cookies as an incentive to sit and watch her teacher on the iPad.
Sherrod’s daughter ate the cookies. Then took off.
It took just a few days into the new Omaha Public Schools remote year for Sherrod to figure out that she can’t force her daughter to sit still in front of a screen.
“You cannot,” Sherrod said. “I tried. That’s why I had migraines all last week. It was too much.”
OPS students, parents and teachers are still learning how to navigate remote learning. There are wiggly kindergartners, technology glitches and parental faux pas like loudly using profanity into open microphones for classrooms of students to hear.
And then there are the student shenanigans that are happening in every school district. One mom reported that a student in her son’s virtual class has figured out that if he yells, “Alexa, play ‘My House’ ” loud enough it prompts all Alexas in the other students’ homes to play the song.
“Kids today are smarter than we know,” the mom wrote on Facebook.
While some students and families are struggling to do remote learning, others say it’s working well for them. Several parents said there’s a night and day difference between what OPS offered in the spring when schools abruptly closed and what’s being offered now.
“They’re really doing the remote learning thing,” said Heidi Pospisil, whose daughter attends Beveridge Middle School.
“I don’t feel like I’m doing home schooling,” Pospisil said.
Nate Hipsher, a senior at North High School, said remote learning is “not that bad.”
He said there are definitely hiccups. People are still learning how to use the technology. And there are students with poor internet connections who get booted off classroom; others have devices with bad microphones and no cameras.
“I really want to go back to in-person learning, but I don’t want to go back to in-person learning at the expense of someone’s grandma,” Hipsher said.
Four days before the scheduled start of the school year, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced that her district would start the year remotely because of health and safety concerns.
OPS students have not been in physical classrooms since March, when the district abruptly moved to remote learning. Logan has said district officials heard loud and clear that the rigor of that instruction was not where it needed to be, and things have been improved for this school year.
The district has purchased iPads that can be used without Wi-Fi for every one of the district’s approximately 54,000 students to help with remote learning. Nearly 41,000 iPads have been distributed so far.
The distribution of the iPads is ahead of schedule, said Bridget Blevins, a spokeswoman for OPS. As of Friday, all elementary schools, middle schools and special programs had received their shipments.
At the high school level, iPads have been delivered for all freshmen, and one high school has received its full shipment, Blevins said.
The final iPads will arrive in two waves in September.
After the start of school, OPS made changes to the daily schedules for kindergarten, first grade and second grade students to give students more frequent and longer breaks. They also made science, social studies and specials optional for those students during remote learning.
Parents have said remote learning works better for older students. Sherrod said it works better for her fourth grader than it does for her kindergartner.
Her fourth grader has decided to attend classes with her camera off, something Logan said students could choose to do before the start of the year. She also said students could change their backgrounds in Microsoft Teams so people can’t see inside their homes.
Microsoft Teams is what OPS uses for virtual classrooms. It allows students and teachers to see each other. But it also has a button in the program that allows students to mute the teacher.
Molly Thalken said it happens in her twin daughters’ kindergarten class several times a day by accident.
“The kids will be like, ‘teacher, I can’t hear you’,” Thalken said.
Sherrod’s kindergartner was getting distracted when she could see her fellow students so Sherrod made the teacher the only person on the screen. But now when the teacher asks a question, Sherrod’s daughter doesn’t understand she’s not the only one on the call and needs to raise her hand.
For teachers, the switch to remote learning has also been stressful. Despite cramming over the summer with how-to-teach-online videos, most teachers are still just experts in one type of teaching: in the classroom.
In a classroom, a teacher can walk among the desks looking over children’s shoulders to gauge their understanding. And if some don’t get it, the teacher can call the struggling ones together, on the spot, and get them on the right track.
In the remote world, those checks can take time and multiple steps, unless the child is working in an app that provides that capability.
Some teachers are delivering lessons in bite-sized chunks. The downside is lessons that in the classroom would have taken two days to teach now can take a whole week.
Kids forget or lose their login information. Some students tune into lessons from the comfort of their beds and fall asleep.
During remote classroom sessions, teachers have said they see and hear things they never would in the classroom. The iPad microphone picks up voices and noises inside the home like parents spanking kids and people talking on the phone.
Sometimes teachers can hear other teachers teaching the student’s siblings. Little brothers and sisters photo-bomb the live camera. Parents even sometimes interrupt lessons to talk to the teacher via the iPad.
Beyond the challenges of teaching online, having government owned cameras and microphones in tens of thousands of homes creates a unique new privacy threat, according to several rights groups.
“It’s critically important for schools do deal with this issue now, and not to say ‘Well, we’ll get to it,’ because students’ privacy is being harmed every single day they are forced to do remote learning without strong privacy protections in place,” said Chad Marlow, senior advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU.
Marlow said schools were understandably in a rush to launch remote learning when the pandemic struck. But many of them did not think through the privacy implications, he said.
Marlow said it’s possible to envision a host of problematic situations, everything from politically right-leaning teachers reporting potential immigration violations to left-leaning teachers outing a supporter of President Donald Trump.
Teachers could also find themselves in uncharted legal territory if they observe a potential crime.
What if a teacher sees the grow lights and leafy greenery of an indoor pot-growing operation? What if the teacher overhears a drug deal? Can police go get a warrant based on that information?
Further complicating the situation is that teachers are mandatory reporters who legally must report suspected child abuse and neglect. Before remote learning, they rarely saw abuse as it happened. The most likely scenario would be a child coming to school with a burn mark or bruise or confiding an assault to a teacher.
Now teachers could become potential witnesses to a crime.
Beyond those issues, certain computer applications available to districts can track every document the students submit online, Marlow said. Then companies can collect and analyze that, including personal information, even monitoring keystrokes and website visits.
“A lot of schools are not thinking about student privacy when they’re rolling out these applications, and so you can end up, if your students have no choice, giving private companies whose apps they’re using access to a treasure trove of personal data about students in the system,” he said.Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
