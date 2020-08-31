From wiggly children to parental faux pas, iPads are windows into homes of OPS students

Microsoft Teams is what OPS uses for virtual classrooms. It allows students and teachers to see each other. But it also has a button in the program that allows students to mute the teacher.

Molly Thalken said it happens in her twin daughters’ kindergarten class several times a day by accident.

“The kids will be like, ‘teacher, I can’t hear you’,” Thalken said.

Sherrod’s kindergartner was getting distracted when she could see her fellow students so Sherrod made the teacher the only person on the screen. But now when the teacher asks a question, Sherrod’s daughter doesn’t understand she’s not the only one on the call and needs to raise her hand.

For teachers, the switch to remote learning has also been stressful. Despite cramming over the summer with how-to-teach-online videos, most teachers are still just experts in one type of teaching: in the classroom.

In a classroom, a teacher can walk among the desks looking over children’s shoulders to gauge their understanding. And if some don’t get it, the teacher can call the struggling ones together, on the spot, and get them on the right track.