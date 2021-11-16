Fullerton Elementary students introduced to curling before attending Olympic Trials

Lindsey Skwira, the physical education teacher at Fullerton, said she prepared for two weeks by researching and watching curling videos before teaching her students curling .

“Some of them know, some of them think they know and some of them have no idea (what it is),” she said. ”But once they start doing it, then they totally get into it.”

About eight out of 17 students said they knew what curling was before Tuesday's class started, but all of them quickly got the hang of it in anticipation of Thursday’s field trip.

The modified kits had four curling stones each and a target tarp, since the students were in a gym and not on ice. Teams of two worked against each other to try to accumulate the most points by shooting their stones as close to the target as possible.

Eva Bahl said it was the first time she had seen or tried the sport. The third-grader has participated in soccer since she was 4 years old and is also a softball player — so using only her hands to win a game doesn’t exactly come easy.

“My teacher played a video about it, but I didn’t know too much before coming here,” Eva said. “I really think it will be fun to watch.”