Future superintendent says Springfield Platteview schools remind him of home out west

"As a kid, you don't realize how special it is to be in a community like that," he said. "As an adult, you begin to realize what a gift it was to be surrounded by a community that cares and takes care of their people and takes care of their kids. That's something that was clear as I learned more about Springfield ... all of that kind of came back to me, and I want to be a part of that."

As a western Nebraska kid, he said, ranch land and farmland "are pretty to me as much as a mountain or an ocean."

"I own a pair of cowboy boots that have actually seen cows," he said. "So I feel really good about that."

While much of the district is rural, parts are rapidly growing with homes and businesses, particularly the industrial strip on Nebraska Highway 50.

Saunders said such growth is exciting, because with it comes possibilities — and challenges.

"How do we stay ahead of that growth, and how do we maintain what makes Springfield Platteview such a great community right now? How do we stay connected to those small-town, small-community values that are so important in that community?"