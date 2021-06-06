Giant pot of federal 'rescue' money for Nebraska schools: $194M to OPS, $61.4M to LPS

“With successful implementation, our students are going to have a better experience than they did before the pandemic,” Cardona said in an interview with the AP.

Because Nebraska schools were able to open early and stay open during the 2020-21 school year, the bulk of the state’s money can be focused on academic recovery efforts as opposed to reopening expenses.

Kala Morrissey, a spokeswoman for OPS, said details are still being finalized at the state level, including distribution schedules and approved spending options.

Morrissey said once the details are made clear, OPS will engage stakeholders “to ensure that these funds will be utilized responsibly and effectively for our students.”

The district used the first round of federal money to purchase 54,000 iPads for every student in the district, which allowed the district to do remote and blended learning throughout the school year. It also supported health and safety efforts when the school district reopened its doors for students to attend in person, Morrissey said.

The district is still in the planning stages for the second and third rounds of federal money. Morrissey said the district will provide an update and a plan to gather community feedback at a future school board meeting.