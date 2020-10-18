Go back to school? Stay virtual? OPS high schoolers contemplate return to classes

The schedule allows for more social distancing by limiting the number of students in schools.

Even with the population of South High cut in half, all three seniors said the number of students at their high school played a role in their decisions about returning to in-person classes.

Gomez said she still felt like too many people would be at the school. She didn’t want to be exposed to that many people and the risks that come with it.

Last year, South High School’s enrollment hovered around 3,000 students, making it one of the largest high schools in the state.

With money from bond issues, OPS is building two new high schools in northwest and south-central Omaha. The latter new school, which will ease crowding at Bryan and South High Schools, is under construction at 60th and L Streets.

In pre-pandemic days, Remijio said it sometimes was impossible to find a place to sit in the cafeteria as students crammed around tables or found other places to eat lunch.

Gomez said it often was hard to walk through the crowded hallways.

The seniors also said they wondered if their fellow students would follow the new rules, such as wearing masks during the school day.