Go back to school? Stay virtual? OPS high schoolers face tough choices

Centeno said teachers used to ask students to put the hoods on their sweatshirts down, which started big arguments.

“I can picture that happening with masks,” she said.

Centeno said it scares her to go back to in-person learning, but she’s returning because remote learning is not working for her. She said she’s normally a straight-A student, but she now has a C average.

“My grades,” she said. “I need them to be better.”

Math, Centeno said, is hard to learn under the virtual format. And Centeno, like many of her classmates, has been doing virtual learning from her bed, making it hard to stay awake. She said the only other place to do virtual learning in her house is occupied by her sister, her sister’s clarinet and virtual band class.

Centeno said it also feels like teachers are assigning more homework than before.

“I really put everything I have into my schoolwork,” Centeno said. “This year, it’s not enough.”

Gomez had considered the Middle College program in the past, but she said she wouldn’t have enrolled if not for the pandemic. The classes will meet in person, but class sizes will be much smaller than regular school.