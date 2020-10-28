Gold lauds UNO for enrollment growth, academic expansion in State of the University speech

Gold has been chancellor of both the NU Medical Center and UNO for about three years. He was given the UNO role by then-NU President Hank Bounds on an interim basis and then a permanent basis when a national search for a new chancellor failed to find a leader.

Gold will continue to run the med center, which he has overseen for about seven years. Carter last week also named Gold executive vice president and provost of the NU system, which includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.

