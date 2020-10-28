 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gold lauds UNO for enrollment growth, academic expansion in State of the University speech
0 comments

Gold lauds UNO for enrollment growth, academic expansion in State of the University speech

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Jeffrey Gold gave a cheerleading State of the University speech Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

His speech was prerecorded and shown remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. UNO intends to keep the speech available online.

Among other things, Gold celebrated:

  • UNO's highest enrollment (close to 16,000) this fall since 1992.
  • Completion of a privately backed $11.6 million expansion to the Biomechanics Research Building.
  • Creation of a national counterterrorism center based at UNO and fueled by a $36.5 million federal grant from the Department of Homeland Security.
  • Ongoing work on a baseball-softball complex paid with donations that is expected to be usable in the spring.
  • An improvement in the "days of cash reserve" from about seven days in 2016 to 90 days last year and 112 at the end of the first quarter in 2020. Days of cash refers to the number of days an institution could pay for operations using available reserves.  

It will probably be Gold's final State of the University speech at UNO, because NU President Ted Carter announced last week that he hoped to have a new UNO chancellor by the middle of next year.

Gold has been chancellor of both the NU Medical Center and UNO for about three years. He was given the UNO role by then-NU President Hank Bounds on an interim basis and then a permanent basis when a national search for a new chancellor failed to find a leader.

Gold will continue to run the med center, which he has overseen for about seven years. Carter last week also named Gold executive vice president and provost of the NU system, which includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert