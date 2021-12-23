Gov. Ricketts appoints Aurora businessman to Nebraska State Board of Education

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced his appointment of Republican Kirk Penner, a businessman from Aurora, to a vacant seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Penner will complete the remainder of the term of Patricia Timm, who resigned from the District 5 seat in October, citing personal health reasons.

The term runs through Jan. 4, 2023.

​Penner has 16 years experience on the Aurora Public Schools board, the Governor's Office said in a press release.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University, the release said.

Penner is president of Penner Patient Care, which distributes bathing systems to long-term care facilities. He's also president of Penner Manufacturing, which makes and assembles bathing systems in its Aurora facility for use in the health care industry and residential settings.