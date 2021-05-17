Gov. Ricketts, Cheryl Logan make pitch for eligible students to get vaccinated

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan and health professionals made a pitch Monday for eligible youths to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Getting the vaccine will prepare young people for summer events in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most environments, Ricketts said.
"That will make sure that you're prepared for summer," the governor said, and will slow the spread of the virus.
Logan said as high school seniors prepare to graduate, it's the perfect window for them to get a first dose of the vaccine, before commencement, if the student hasn't already done so and if their family is comfortable with the decision.
"We encourage all eligible students and families to thoughtfully consider the option. I say that as the superintendent of schools and as a mother myself," Logan said Monday.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected, get sick and spread the virus to others, the CDC says.
Local health departments and some pharmacies began making the Pfizer shots available to 12- to 15-year-olds last Thursday.
Most Douglas County clinics, listed on the Health Department’s website, offer the Pfizer shot and now take walk-ins.
The Sarpy/Cass and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departments also opened appointments to 12- to 15-year-olds.
People 16 and older have been able to get Pfizer shots nationwide for weeks. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available to those 18 and older.
With the pace of vaccination slowing in Nebraska and the rest of the nation, plenty of vaccine is expected to be available for the younger group.
