Grant will allow scholars to digitize manuscripts of noted Nebraska author Willa Cather

For years, Willa Cather enthusiasts have had to travel to special collections libraries, including at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to see the manuscripts the Nebraska author drafted before she turned them into published works.

In a few years, people won't need to leave their homes to see the evolution of the author’s thought processes and work.

Thanks to a three-year, $304,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, scholars will begin to digitize all of the more than 4,000 pages spread across 100 works, including poems and essays, that are known to exist. The manuscripts, which date back to 1925 and range from handwritten and typed drafts to printed proofs, will be available on the Willa Cather Archive website at no charge.

Among her many works, Cather wrote the classic novels “O Pioneers!” in 1913 and “My Ántonia” in 1918.

The digitization, which will include uploading high-quality images of the original manuscripts, will be a collaboration between the Willa Cather Archive, a University Libraries project, and the Cather Project, a unit in the English department, at UNL.

“It’s going to be a very big job,” said Melissa Homestead, director of the Cather Project and an English professor.

Officials plan to do more than just simply scan and upload the manuscripts. Emily Rau, an assistant professor in University Libraries and director of the Willa Cather Archive, said scholars plan to provide descriptions for each manuscript and also note various things such as whose handwriting is on each page.

“There will be guidance so (readers) can understand what they’re looking at,” she said.

The digitization of Cather’s manuscripts marks a huge development for an initiative that Cather scholars did not think would be possible at one point.

Andrew Jewell, co-director of the Center for Digital Research in the Humanities, a professor in the University Libraries at UNL, and chair of the Libraries' Digital Strategies Department, said it initially was thought that few of Cather’s manuscripts existed until more came to light through donations.

The manuscripts give an insight into Cather’s writing process and collaboration with her longtime editor and partner Edith Lewis. Both meticulous in their work, the manuscripts show handwritten edits and cut pages pasted with other pages.

“There’s a back-and-forth. Sometimes, Cather just handed it over to (Lewis) and there’s no additional round of negotiation. But other times, you can just sort of see the two of them in the same place,” Homestead said. “They’re both editing and they’re collaborating with one another.”

Scholars also said the digitization project will make sure Cather’s manuscripts will be preserved. While Homestead said most of the manuscripts are in pretty good physical condition, others, such as one fragment manuscript for the 1927 novel “Death Comes for the Archbishop,” were written on acidic paper and thus are now brittle.

The scholars hope digitizing the manuscripts will allow new audiences to discover her work while longtime fans can further explore it.

“This allows different kinds of free, accessible interaction. Hopefully, people learn from it and it enhances their ability to make sense of Cather’s work,” Jewell said.

The work to digitize Cather’s manuscripts will begin next year, the same year that a multiyear project digitizing all of Cather’s letters will be completed.