Gretna school board reaches settlement in elementary-school dispute

The Gretna school board and Lueder Construction have reached a settlement regarding the delayed opening of Falling Waters Elementary School, according to an announcement the parties issued Tuesday.
The school board and the contractor reached an "amicable resolution" of all disputes Monday, and the lawsuit will soon be dismissed, the parties said.
"There's $60,000 in liquidated damages we're going to keep," Superintendent Rich Beran said.
The two
wound up in Sarpy County District Court over the delayed opening of the school in 2020-21.
The district had contracted with Lueder to build the new school at 5909 S. 200th Ave. The dispute arose over who was responsible for project delays and whether the district deserved damages for the delays.
The contractor sued, saying it didn't get payments it deserved, but the district countered that Lueder failed to meet completion dates.
A statement from the parties released by Beran said, "Both parties are pleased to have reached a fair outcome and put these disputes behind them."
Ron Weis of Lueder Construction, in the release, said, “The School Board and its building and grounds committee have always had the best interest of the School District and students in mind. We appreciate the School Board members’ cooperation and fair and honest dealings with us to resolve this matter.”
