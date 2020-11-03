Gretna voters approve bond issue for second high school

Residents of the Gretna Public Schools approved a $258 million bond referendum Tuesday, the district’s biggest ever.

The money will build and equip a second high school, a middle school and an elementary school.

The bond issue also will pay to build an indoor competition pool for school and community use, as well as improvements across the district.

Kevin Svec, a member of the Gretna KIDS committee advocating passage, said the margin was similar to prior bond issues.

“Voters of the school district have always supported these bond issues. We were confident that would happen again, but it’s still nice to see the results come out election night that do reflect it,” Svec said.

The high school is planned to open in fall 2023. The new elementary school, the district’s eighth, will open in fall 2024, and the district’s third middle school in fall 2025.

Through a previous bond issue, the district purchased land southwest of 180th Street and Cornhusker Road for the second high school. It would sit on a campus with the existing Aspen Creek Middle School and Aspen Creek Elementary School.