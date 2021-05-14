Gross High aims to open new $1.95 million "innovation center" in August

Two students wielding sledge hammers Friday helped "break ground" for construction of a $1.95 million renovation project at Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School.

Juniors Jeff Treu and Keegan Shanahan donned hard hats and punched holes in an old gypsum board wall inside what will become the school's new innovation center.​

"It felt good," Treu said of the ceremonial bashing.

The project will make use of unused space, including a former home economics room, transforming it into a hub for collaborative and interdisciplinary learning, officials said.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot innovation center, designed with student input, will be located in the center of the academic wing. School officials said the space has been designed for a team atmosphere, with furniture and technology that is movable so that it can be easily rearranged.

Dorothy Ostrowski, Gross High School's president, speaking at the ceremony, called the project "hugely important."

It is the first phase of a series of planned upgrades to the academic wing, officials said.