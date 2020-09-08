Group of faculty, students asks UNL to switch to all-online classes immediately

More than 115 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members, students and alums asked administrators Tuesday to cease in-person classes immediately.
The signees of an online letter to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and other administrators say they “are concerned about the safety and health of us all, including students, professors, staff, administrators, the families thereof, and the Lincoln community at large. ”
Meaningful teaching and classwork can be done online because of the coronavirus pandemic, “and we are confident that with grit we may achieve glory here as well,” the signees say. The sentence refers to the UNL motto, “In our grit, our glory.”
UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said there have been no positive cases at the university attributable to transmission in the classroom. “Learning in the classroom is one of the safest activities on campus right now,” she said Tuesday evening. “If there are no cases attributable to classroom transmission, why must classes be moved online?”
Many colleges and universities in the spring moved to online classes as the coronavirus pandemic surged through the United States. Administrators here and elsewhere have said that students generally prefer an on-campus college experience, and schools have worked to provide that this fall.
But many UNL faculty members surveyed in August showed a lack of faith in UNL’s coronavirus plan for fall semester.
An executive summary of the survey’s findings described faculty skepticism about the safety of the plan for professors and students. One respondent, according to the report, said they can expect an “inevitable large outbreak” to force the university back to all-online classes.
The survey, taken by 687 faculty members and 56 staffers, criticizes UNL’s “Forward to Fall” coronavirus plan as a “top-down initiative with little input from faculty and staff.”
UNL developed Forward to Fall to provide measures, strategies and guidelines to safely hold classes on campus this fall. Green has repeatedly praised faculty members and others for their work in preparing for fall semester.
As of Monday, UNL reported, 2,260 coronavirus tests had been taken since Aug. 12 and 393 were positive at the university, a positivity rate of 17.4%.
UNL has asked its community to observe many safety protocols, such as physical distancing and the use of masks. UNL also has pledged to upgrade air-handling systems within buildings.
Fiddelke said UNL is taking “active measures to isolate and mitigate” coronavirus cases. She objected to the notion that Forward to Fall was a “top-down” project because there were “dozens of faculty involved in Forward to Fall committees.”
About 1,800 faculty members and staffers received the survey, and 41% filled it out, according to the report. The survey was administered by the UNL chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
The survey went out in August and the report based on the survey was completed early this month. One criticism it makes is that some universities required move-in coronavirus testing and weekly tests, but UNL has provided a smartphone app for self-monitoring symptoms and only optional free testing.
Our best staff images of September 2020
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.