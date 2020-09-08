Group of faculty, students asks UNL to switch to all-online classes immediately

More than 115 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members, students and alums asked administrators Tuesday to cease in-person classes immediately.

The signees of an online letter to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and other administrators say they “are concerned about the safety and health of us all, including students, professors, staff, administrators, the families thereof, and the Lincoln community at large. ”

Meaningful teaching and classwork can be done online because of the coronavirus pandemic, “and we are confident that with grit we may achieve glory here as well,” the signees say. The sentence refers to the UNL motto, “In our grit, our glory.”

UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said there have been no positive cases at the university attributable to transmission in the classroom. “Learning in the classroom is one of the safest activities on campus right now,” she said Tuesday evening. “If there are no cases attributable to classroom transmission, why must classes be moved online?”