Group of Nebraska doctor moms calls for mask requirements in schools

“They can vaccinate their kids, but not all kids are healthy,” she said. “All kids deserve an education; all kids deserve to be able to go to school, have social interactions.”

Dietle said that the group doesn’t view masks as a way to keep people apart but as a way to keep them together. Masks can allow schools to safely open and stay open, she said.

While mortality rates for children who contract COVID-19 are low, Dietle said kids are not immune from the long-term effects of it.

Mitchell said that when making decisions regarding masking and vaccines, public officials need to look at the data, citing an increase in the number of youths under 19 who have caught the virus.

While critics, such as Ricketts, have expressed frustration over the shifting guidance, Mitchell said it is important for policies to adapt to the situation based on the information available.

“This virus changes. The pandemic changes. And we have to change our policies with it,” she said. “Now it’s time that we make the restrictions again, put the masks on and see if we can keep school going all year, just like we did last year.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.