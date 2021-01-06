Growing numbers of students are calling on Nebraska colleges to divest from fossil fuel firms

Kat Woerner found it amazing in the fall of 2019 when students interrupted the Harvard-Yale football game to demand that their schools divest from oil, gas and coal companies.
Woerner and some of her climate change-savvy friends at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln talked it over. "What if we did that here?" they asked.
They quickly nixed the idea because they knew Husker football is tantamount to patriotism in Nebraska. They didn't want to jeopardize their safety, Woerner, a UNL junior, said semi-jokingly last week.
But the students are serious about their cause. "We're not going to back off," she said, "because we're already behind."
Growing numbers of college students are putting their concerns about climate change on the line through petitions, protests and fossil fuel divestment demands. More and more colleges, from the University of California system to Georgetown University on the East Coast, are divesting or plan to do so.
Creighton University announced late last week that it would divest from its investments in fossil fuels within 10 years and pursue solid investments in renewable energy. Creighton University students marched early last year for divestment.
Doane University pledged in 2019 to cease new investments in fossil fuels. The NU system, with campuses in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, has heard calls for divestment from students at Board of Regents meetings and elsewhere.
NU President Ted Carter told the regents last month that "doing nothing is not an option." Carter said the NU system wants to reduce its carbon footprint, referring to the greenhouse gases and especially carbon dioxide emitted by NU.
Further, he announced at that meeting a number of initiatives, including naming a chief sustainability officer, vowing to produce a yearly report on NU investments, and adding environmental and social concerns to criteria for investment decisions.
Advocates for disinvestment in coal, gas and oil favor the use of renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy.
NU's Carter said that of the NU Foundation's $1.7 billion endowment, the Board of Regents controls only about $330 million worth. The NU Foundation controls the rest.
NU Foundation spokeswoman Dorothy Endacott said through an email that the foundation's board "is continuing to evaluate the issue of divestment and is working with the University of Nebraska on it as well, as it is an important issue."
Endacott said less than 4% of the foundation's investments, including those that Carter referred to, are in companies that deal with fossil fuels, but that most of those companies also handle alternative fuels.
Carter said only 1.4% of the university's own investments, or about $4.6 million, are commingled with some of the top 200 coal, oil and gas companies, called the Carbon Underground 200.
Carter also told the regents that all of the NU campuses have "sustainability" plans, or intentions to avoid expanding their carbon footprint.
After three students spoke to the regents in early December, Carter said: "We're listening and we're actively engaged in the issue."
Zee Elmer, a University of Nebraska at Omaha junior, said last week she knows you "can't always just snap your fingers and get it done." Nevertheless, she wasn't satisfied with Carter's response. It sounded like he was "being careful with how to address it," said Elmer, who spoke to the regents that day.
"I would like to take him at his word," Elmer said. "That would be nice."
Students in the NU system have a petition going for divestment and have collected close to 450 signatures from students, faculty members, staffers and alums. Student governments at the NU Medical Center, UNO, UNL and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have voted for divestment.
Divestment has been used before as an effort to dissuade leaders from various practices. Many American colleges and companies in the 1970s and 1980s used it to protest South Africa's strict, brutal segregation and racism, called apartheid.
"Whether or not it worked is the question," said Dawne Y. Curry, a UNL associate professor in history and ethnic studies. "If we were to look at divestment alone, I would say no."
But in partnership with other forms of resistance, Curry said, divestment probably had some impact. Government-endorsed apartheid ended in 1994 in South Africa.
Just five years ago, a consultant and faculty member in California wrote about "the divestment penalty," referring to the cost of divesting from fossil fuels. Bradford Cornell wrote that "divestment almost always generates long-term investment shortfalls" and that the shortfalls "are typically substantial, given the size and importance of the energy sector . ..."
But Michael Palmieri, chief executive officer of New York-based FFI Solutions (formerly Fossil Free Indexes), said much has changed in five years. The commitment to a transition to clean energy is growing, he said.
Over the long term, he said, renewable energy appears to be the smart investment and fossil fuels the dubious investment. "The younger generation really cares about climate change," Palmieri said. "The transition (to clean energy) is happening. There's no stopping it."
Bloomberg reported that the Energy Select Sector Index (a collection of major fossil fuel-related companies) performed well below the S&P 500 Index over the past five years. In other words, the Energy Select Sector Index's appeal diminished over that period.
Woerner, of Bellevue, said she grew up with family members and relatives who have served in various branches of the military. If Carter, who retired as a vice admiral in the U.S. Navy, says divestment is important to him, she believes it, she said.
Regardless, she said, students are serious about divestment. This is no momentary effort that will wither away, she said.
She said: "I don't want to look the next generations in the eye and apologize for not doing more."
