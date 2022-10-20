Growing suburban school districts report highest tax rates in Omaha area

Growing school districts at the outer edge of Omaha report the highest 2022-23 property tax rates among 11 metro districts, but they also record some of the lowest per-pupil costs.

That's according to a review of metro-area levies by The World-Herald, which found wide variance among the districts.

Gretna Public Schools topped the list, with the district setting its highest rate since 2000, according to state records. Its $1.48 levy per $100 of valuation translates to annual school taxes of $2,971 on a $200,000 home.

Superintendent Rich Beran noted a number of contributing factors.

One, Beran said, is the bond issue voters approved in 2020 that included the district's second high school and other new facilities.

Residents approved a $258 million bond referendum, the district’s biggest ever. At the time, district officials said the bond issue would increase the levy by 7.3 cents — it is up about 5 cents this year.

Another contributing factor, he said, is that although the district saw a 12.1% valuation increase, that's mostly attributable to housing growth.

The district hasn't yet seen significant business and industrial growth, which raises valuation without bringing in new students who drive up demand for new schools, he said.

"Most of the valuation growth is houses, which bring in children," Beran said. "So that makes a big difference."

Beran said the district is starting to see some of that business growth, for example, a Hy-Vee grocery store. The 136,000-square-foot store is coming in near 191st Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

Beran noted that despite the high levy, his district's per-pupil spending is among the lowest in the state.

The most recent data from the Nebraska Department of Education placed Gretna's per-pupil cost at third-lowest in the state in 2020-21. The Bennington Public Schools district was lowest, and Millard Public Schools was No. 2. Elkhorn Public Schools came in at No. 4. Enrollment factors into a district's overall per-pupil spending, meaning a district can have a high tax rate but a low per-pupil cost.

Meantime, one of Gretna's neighbors has the lowest levy in the metro area.

With a comparatively low enrollment and geographically large size, Springfield Platteview Community Schools set a levy of 78 cents.

The district encompasses 92 square miles and has about 1,200 students.

Springfield Platteview lowered its levy from 90 cents, benefiting from new industry along the Highway 50 corridor that helped drive a metro-leading 22% increase in the district's valuations.

In recent years, Google and Meta, formerly Facebook, have purchased hundreds of acres along the highway for the construction of sprawling data centers. Both companies earlier this year announced planned expansions of their existing facilities in Sarpy County.

In 2016, the elimination of the Learning Community's common property tax levy, which had steered property tax revenue to other districts, freed up Springfield Platteview to make the most of its valuation and put money back into facilities and programs.​

Omaha Public Schools has the seventh-highest levy among the 11 districts, with a rate of $1.231.

All districts benefited from valuation increases, with OPS's up 7.5%.

Below are all 11 districts listed from highest to lowest levy.

​Gretna Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,971

2022-23 levy: $1.485266 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.435057

Valuation increase: 12.1%

General fund budget: $92.04 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 5.76%

Bennington Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,850

2022-23 levy: $1.425 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.425

Valuation increase: 13.49%

General fund budget: $48.6 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 14.48%

Elkhorn Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,766

2022-23 levy: $1.383 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.418

Valuation increase: 9.5%

General fund budget: $132.9 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 5.27%

Westside Community Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,570

2022-23 levy: $1.285 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.335

Valuation increase: 6.03%

General fund budget: $95.7 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 3.73%

Papillion La Vista Community Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,529

2022-23 levy: $1.264662 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.284867

Valuation increase: 9%

General fund budget: $156.5 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 2.8%

Ralston Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,510

2022-23 levy: $1.2549 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.1707*

Valuation increase: 6.6%

General fund budget: $41.9 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 7.99%

*The 2021-22 levy dropped significantly for one year because district officials paid down district debt. The levy had been $1.2547 in 2020-21. The levy went back up in 2022-23, reflecting passage of an $83 million bond issue.

Omaha Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,462

2022-23 levy: $1.231 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.233

Valuation increase: 7.5%

General fund budget: $710 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 2.9%

Millard Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,420

2022-23 levy: $1.21 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $1.2191

Valuation increase: 7.6%

General fund budget: $268.6 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 3.73%

Bellevue Public Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $2,400

2022-23 levy: $1.20 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: 1.211

Valuation increase: 8.71%

General fund budget: $131.6 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 1.53%

Douglas County West Community Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $1,875

2022-23 levy: $0.937736 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $0.937992

Valuation increase: 6%

General fund budget: $17.5 million

General fund budget percent increase from 2021 to 2022: 3%

Springfield Platteview Community Schools

Annual school taxes on a $200,000 home: $1,564

2022-23 levy: $0.7821 per $100 of assessed value

2021-22 levy: $0.9056

Valuation increase: 22%

General fund budget: $20.6 million